Battlefield 6 revealed in May, industry insiders insist

According to industry insiders, Electronic Arts is targeting May 2021 as the official release month for Battlefield 6.

In the words of industry insiders, publisherElectronic Arts aims to release Battlefield 6 on an unspecified day in May. DICE, the creator of the Electronic Artsand series, first shared plans for the 2021 Battlefield entry last spring, but provided few specific details.

EA executives have since allowed rough details about the new title in their earnings report. For example, company CEO Andrew Wilson promises that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will enable DICE to fully realize its “next-generation vision” over the long term, and the next battlefield is “this. I mentioned earlier that it boasts an unprecedented scale. -Running shooter series. Aside from hints and teasing, fans are patiently waiting for the right announcement. Industry insiders continue to inform the general public that they claim to constitute DICE’s intent on a project that has yet to be named. In particular, one rumor claims that Battlefield 6 has cross-play capabilities and an upgrade to the franchise’s groundbreaking destruction capabilities. Yet another speculation suggests that shooters will launch on both the final and current generation consoles. Apparently, the wait to find out which rumors are true is almost over.

Talking about GamesBeat’s decision, GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb was asked when EA would officially announce this year’s Battlefield. He immediately replied “May” and then said “things are still in flux.” Then Grab went on to say, “In my understanding, they’re probably looking at May.” As far as he knows, the goal is to officially announce the latest installments before the general E3 timeline in June. The next video, Battlefield-related talk, will begin around 26:30.

As with all other speculations surrounding the 2021 battlefield, it’s best to take all of the above with a grain of salt. Fans need to be especially careful as neither EA nor DICE have shared details yet. However, the May release doesn’t seem to be very pre-emptive. The game will be released later this year, and late spring or early summer is the perfect time for a full announcement.

Battlefield V was the last entry in the franchise and hit the shelves in the fall of 2018. DICE continued to support the game until 2020, but now it’s probably completely focused on the title Battlefield 6. Interestingly, Need for Speed ​​developer Criterion has helped produce the last few months of the project. This is a move to delay the entry of racing brands into the next 2022.

Battlefield 6 will be available on consoles and PCs this holiday season.

