New leaked photos showcase Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Book Pro

Just last week, the leaked product roadmap revealed the number of upcoming Samsung gadget launches this year, including the arrival of new mainstream laptops. Now you can see some photos of your device, and you can see Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro a few weeks earlier.

In the latest image posted by prominent leaker Evan Blass, you can see a relatively minimalist laptop design available in both standard clamshell and 2-in-1 bodies. The latter has a 360 degree hinge that allows you to transform your display into a variety of configurations. ..

According to Blass, the Galaxy Book Pro is available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, with at least two color options (blue and silver), and the regular Galaxy Book Pro will be billed as a replacement for last year’s Galaxy Book Ion. Galaxy Book Pro 360 acts as an update to the Galaxy Book Flex.

In line with Samsung’s plans to extend stylus support to a wide range of devices, both versions of the Galaxy Book Pro include an S-pen, perhaps typical of Samsung’s stylus app for sketching, taking notes, and taking notes. Assortment is included. More.

Based on previously rumored information from WalkingCat (@ _h0x0d_), the Galaxy Book Pro line includes a series of 11th generation Intel CPUs, integrated Intel graphics (or Nvidia MX250 or MX450 GPUs on some 15-inch models), and full. It will be equipped with HD. AMOLED touch screen, and potential Thunderbolt 4 support. This suggests that at least some versions of the Galaxy Book Pro may be participating in the Intels Evo program.

WalkingCat also suggested that another small, portable Samsung laptop could emerge. The Galaxy Book Go features an ARM-based CPU provided by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 8cx platform and probably supports embedded 4G LTE or possibly 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s leaked roadmap shows that it will still take about three weeks for these laptops to be officially announced, so information on the final pricing and availability of the new Galaxy Book Pro is available. There is none.

Meanwhile, Samsung continues to launch other devices, including a new line of high-definition productivity monitors that support HDR 10, with built-in blue light filters certified by TV Rheinland and in a variety of sizes. And composition. The S8 sits on top of Samsung’s new display line with 4K UHD resolutions for 27-inch and 32-inch models, while the S7 and S6 step down to 3440 x 1440 or 2560 x 1440 resolutions on screens from 24 inches up to 24 inches. I will. There are also several models that offer a curved design or support for the 34-inch AMD FreeSync.

One annoyance of these monitors is that while they support HDR 10, they are 100 nits below VESA’s minimum HDR 400 requirement, and are best at 300 nits of brightness, so don’t use a true HDR panel. is. However, for monitors designed primarily for office work rather than gaming or entertainment, the lack of full HDR400 support is probably not a big deal.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the price and availability of these monitors, so you may need to sit a little still to see how much they will cost, like future laptops. not.

