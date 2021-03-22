2021 New Content Fallout 76 Roadmap Announced





Bethesda today announced a roadmap for new content coming this year in the online survival game Fallout 76.

Get new merchandise for all seasons, from features on the already published test server to those coming in the winter.

You can catch the complete list below.

SPRINGGet Locked & Loaded with our Spring update! Introducing SPECIAL Loadouts, CAMP Slots, Mannequins, and the all-new Daily Ops extension, this update loads new features for exploration. For more information on the new features, see this Inside the Vault article. Can’t wait to see these new features for yourself? Players who own Fallout 76 on the Bethesda.net launcher can test all these new features and more with the current iteration of PTS. In addition, I hope Armor Ace hasn’t packed all the snow gear yet when it comes back. Time for a fierce battle between Chaos and Yukon Five! Season 4 brings a whole new reward to the scoreboard, from cosmetics to consumables and everything in between.

Summer Last year, we met the Appalachian Steel Brotherhood, witnessed conflicts between classes, and discovered new obstacles in their path. Steel Reign concludes the story of The Brotherhood with all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Which side do you take? Your choice will change the wasteland. To survive the wasteland, you need good equipment! This summer, we will use the Legendary Module to create specific Legendary items. Adjust the build to perfect your playstyle.

The wind of autumn changes, and with it, it evolves into a private world! Stay tuned for more details in a future Inside the Vault article as the release approaches. In addition, we’ve added other extensions to Daily Ops to provide even more ways to play.

Winter You are already a wasteland legend, are you really a legend? Equip all new 4-star Legendary Weapons and Armor! Then, after you spend a long day foraging in the wasteland, go home to your own camping pet!

Confront all new dangers in a completely new and unlikely event. Public Challenges: Invaders from Beyond unites everyone across the server to complete the challenge, confront all-new enemies and earn some great new rewards.

Appalachian cultists are working on something ominous at a brand new seasonal event, the ritual! Help the Point Pleasant cultist prepare for exciting and dangerous rituals. Then they will give you a unique reward.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC and received an FPS boost on the Xbox Series S | X.

