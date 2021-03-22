Good news, revealing PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village





Prior to the game’s release on May 7, 2021, Capcom announced both the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village. Overall, it’s good news for PC gamers, and most midrange gaming computers are ready to run games. 1080p resolution.

The system requirements are published on the game’s Steam page, and Capcom’s Japanese website also reveals details of the specifications required to enable ray tracing and perform Resident Evil Village.

According to Capcom, most low-midrange game setups can meet the minimum system requirements required to run Resident Evil Village at 1080p resolution on a PC.

Minimum system requirements for Resident Evil Village Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560DirectX: Recommended requirements for version 12 Resident Evil Village

For optimal performance, Capcom also shared recommended system requirements. It’s basically layered from a hardware perspective.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700DirectX: Version 12 Resident Evil Village Ray Tracing Requirements

However, gamers looking for the most immersive experience possible will need a more powerful GPU to meet the ray tracing recommendations and run Resident Evil Village at 4K resolution.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (4K / 45fps) / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (4K / 60fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K) / 45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K / 45fps) / AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K / 60fps) DirectX: Version 12

Capcom has not yet disclosed the amount of free storage required to set up a Resident Evil Village. According to a suspected leak posted on Twitter by @PlayStationSize, the file size of the game could be a little over 27GB on the PS5, but this has not been confirmed by Capcom. However, the official Microsoft Store list shows that the file size is close to 45GB, which may have taken into account the expected multiplayer mode for the first day patch.

🚨 Resident Evil Village (PS5) ▶ ️ Download size: 27.325 GB (no patch on the first day) 🩩 Preload: May 5 🟫 Release: May 7 🨨 # PS5 # PS5 # ResidentEvil8 # Resident Evil Village 7h3jNt8Bp5March 8, 2021

If you lived under a rock, Resident Evil Village is the next 8th installment of the famous Resident Evil franchise. Introduced last summer, the game is one of the most anticipated games of the year, with a confirmed release date of May 7. The game will be released not only for PC, but also for older and newer generation consoles such as PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox. Series X and Xbox Series S.

Recently released gameplay demos and trailers reveal that Resident Evil Village will take place in a spooky Gothic village infested with vampires and werewolves. Fans of previous games will also be delighted to see Ethan and Mia Winters, as well as veteran biohazard character Chris Redfield, returning.

