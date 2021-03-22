Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti may be available in May, following the RTX 3080 Ti





According to a new report from Videocardz, the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti may be with us before the summer, outlining the specifications and release dates for the two new cards. And with the amount of horsepower advertised under the hood, both of these GPUs have serious potential to make it into our best graphics card guide.

Earlier rumors that the RTX 3080 Ti could be released next month are further stimulated by this report, GPU marketing for AIB partners that will be released early next month in preparation for the mid-April release. There is a kit. The 3080 Ti seems to have been completely downgraded from 20GB of VRAM, but the card claims to boot with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and 10,240 CUDA cores. This is 17.6% more than the 3080’s 8,704.

Then, just a month later, in May, the RTX 3070 Ti may arrive, but once again, get someone with a serious GPU inventory problem. According to this new report, the card will feature 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a GA104-400 GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores. If true, higher bandwidth GDDR6X VRAM will be used, which is only a 4% increase in CUDA cores compared to the standard 3070.

Not surprisingly, the 3070Ti is expected to fit somewhere between $ 4993070 and $ 699 3080, but the 3080Ti can be located in the big gap between $ 6993080 and $ 1,499 3090. However, at pre-launch list prices when the RTX3060 turned out to be listed almost double, the regular GPU MSRP is now out of the window.

RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3080 Ti Possible MSRP $ 499-699 $ 699- $ 1,499 CUDA Core 6,14410,240 VRAM 8GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Possible release date Late May to mid-April

After the RTX3060’s weakening against Ethereum mining has failed miserably, we need to see if Nvidia has another shot with anti-mining algorithms using these new cards.

