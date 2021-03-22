March 2021 PS Plus games: Free billing for FINAL FANTASY 7 remakes and more





The March PS Plus free game for subscribers will continue to be billed and downloaded for the next two weeks. As always, you’ll get four PS4 and PS5 games this month. This is one of the best PlayStation Plus lineups in recent memory, led by FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake. You can also claim the new puzzle games Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes, and PSVR shooter Farpoint for PS5. PS Plus subscribers can also charge for one of the February giveaways, Destruction All Stars, on PS5 throughout March. It will sell for $ 20 starting next month.

FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake can be played on PS4 and PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. However, the PS Plus version of the excellent 2020 Action RPG is not eligible for a free upgrade to the newly announced PS5 version. Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Must be purchased to upgrade to Intergrade. If you already know you want to play on the PS5, Amazon is currently selling a FF7 remake for $ 30. This is one of our favorite games in 2020 and won a rare 10/10 in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake review.

Published by Annapurna Interactive, Maquette will be available earlier this month and is free for PS5 subscribers only. However, if you want to get your PS5 later, you can charge it in advance. The first person puzzle game is set up in a recursive simulation where everything looks small and big. Players manipulate objects in the world to solve puzzles.

Remnant: From the Ash is a co-operative-focused survival action game set in the Post Apocalypse. The story is a bit bland, but challenging combat is thrilling, thanks to great enemy designs and well-designed bosses. During the course of your adventure, you’ll get new loot to upgrade your gear. Remnant supports the cooperation of three players and is designed to be played with friends. It can be played on both PS4 and PS5.

It’s been a while since the PS VR owner received the new PlayStation Plus giveaway. Farpoint, a first-person shooter set on an alien planet, is free throughout March. It features single player campaigns and online multiplayer. Farpoint can be played on the DualShock 4 gamepad, but it’s a big step forward with the Aim controller.

March 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available from March 2nd to April 5th

Final Fantasy 7 RemakeMaquette (PS5 only) Remnant: From Ashes Farpoint (PSVR only)

For more games to check out on PlayStation this month, check out our guide to the best PS4 games ever and the best PS5 games you can play right now.

