Whether the squad-based tactical shooter is ready or not launches under the Team 17 label

Team 17 contacted in a press release, announcing a partnership with developer Void Interactive and releasing their debut game Ready or Not.

Published March 22, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Ready or Not is a squad-based tactical shooter that provides early access to your PC via Steam and encourages players to lead squad operatives.

Below you can see trailers, screenshots and a list of official features.

Tactical Teamwork: Command a team of operatives and plan how to approach each situation before breaking through and clearing. Not just guns: fighting with riot shields, mirror guns, smoke bullets and more Citizen’s Safety: Civilian life is on the line and each shot should be carefully considered to reduce secondary damage Core of Realism: From bullet penetration to teamwork Each loadout is player adjustable, and the chances of success are dramatic, including guns, attachments, shields, surveillance tools, and ready or Notis customizations and equipment built around realistic non-military combat situations. Affect.

The press release also included comments from Julio Rodrigeuz, CEO of Void Interactive.

We’re working hard to make Ready or Notan an immersive and engaging tactical shooter, already captivating an enthusiastic and excited community around the title. We were thrilled that Team17 shared the same passion and ambition for the game as us and was already working together to provide an immersive and adrenaline-filled experience. “

There is also a comment from Team17 head of Chris Coates in the studio.

“Void Interactive is a very ambitious studio, and Ready or Notis is an ambitious game as well. I’m very excited to work on the title, and it fits into a wide range of stable versions of more mature titles, which is truly appealing. We were looking forward to working with Void to provide a professional team-based tactical shooter.

