The dentist will explain how brushing your teeth can actually make them yellow – BGR





In the olden days, whitening teeth required a dentist’s consultation and considerable changes. But these days, tooth whitening options are very convenient and infinitely affordable. From whitening strips to specially designed toothpastes to toothbrushes that promise to whiten your smile, there’s a wide range of options available.

But if you want to prevent your teeth from yellowing in the first place and avoid all of the above quick fix measures in the process, a dentist named Dr. Tristanpe recently went to TikTok and said a common brushing technique. You can yellow your teeth prematurely.

According to Peh, the teeth naturally turn yellow due to the dentin layer of the tissue beneath the enamel. So while some believe that brushing your teeth hard can help keep your teeth white, Peh says that very aggressive brushing can actually wear down the enamel of white teeth. ..

“When the enamel is worn down, the teeth become yellower and can be more sensitive,” Bae wrote.

According to Peh, the solution is simply to brush your teeth more gently and use a soft toothbrush if possible.

Another way to keep your smile healthy is to avoid overdose of foods and drinks that tend to stain your teeth. This list includes black coffee, tea, wine, tomato sauce-based foods, sodas, balsamic vinegar, berries and dark. juice.

According to Dr. Joseph Salim, acidic beverages such as red wine and soda are of particular concern, as they can easily cloud a otherwise perfect smile.

As the enamel becomes coarser and the overall surface area increases, this can open the way for the colors found in the foods and beverages we consume to be etched onto the tooth surface.

Regarding berries and fruits, Healthline said:

Blackberries, blueberries, pomegranates, and other darkberries contain dark pigmentation that can cause stains on your teeth.

Salim says small organic particles can penetrate the enamel pores of teeth and remain attached. This leads to more persistent stains if your teeth have higher porosity. As a result, your teeth may turn purple and remain purple after eating blueberries.

Like dark fruits, dark juices such as cranberries, grapes, beets, pomegranates, and blueberries can also discolor your teeth.

Anyway, if you’re trying to keep your teeth white and healthy, experts recommend avoiding the above foods as much as possible. And while avoiding the above foods altogether is clearly not an option, it is advisable to brush your teeth or rinse your mouth immediately after consuming the above items.

Dentists also recommend brushing their teeth twice a day, applying dental floss at least once a day, and finally rinsing their mouth with mouthwash every 24 hours.

