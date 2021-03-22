Apex Legends: Hotfix Update Released Today (March 22nd)





March 22, 2021 2:36 pm EST

What’s new in the Apex Legend update?

There seems to be a new update for Apex Legends that has just been released (March 22nd). Unfortunately for players, it’s not a content-filled update, it’s just a hotfix update to fix some bug issues. We have everything you need to know.

Apex Legends recently launched the Chaos Theory event. The event included entirely new points of interest, new playlist hijacking, and more. You can find everything you need to know about the newApex LegendsChaosTheory event at the links below.

Apex Legends Update March 22

The latest update to Apex Legends doesn’t seem to have changed much, but Respawn has announced on Twitter that the new update will fix a bug in the blue Wattson Electric skin. It seems that the texture bug has been fixed and a refund has been made from Respawn.

During a recent @playapex collection event, Wattson’s Electric Blue skin had a bug that caused it to lose texture.

Since then, we have shipped the fix and gave a full refund to anyone who purchased the skin before the fix was released. Refunded players will maintain a fixed skin. pic.twitter.com/erN18fN9Xn

Respawn (@Respawn) March 22, 2021

According to Twitter’s @TitanfallBlog, this wasn’t the only change in today’s (March 22nd) update. You can now turn off the survival slot to restore the inspection button. This wasn’t a glitch, but it was a nasty feature that players were complaining about. It seems that Respawn heard the feedback and implemented the fix.

March 22 patch notes

At the time of writing, there are currently no official patch notes for the latest updates. It may not be released, simply as an update aimed at improving stability and fixing bugs.

Checking on the PlayStation 5 console, the latest update information for the 1.62 update released on March 22nd states:

Stability improvements and bug fixes

This could be all patch notes. However, if more patch notes are released by Respawn Entertainment, this article will be updated to reflect them.

Download size

The download size for this hotfix update is only 290MB, but it may vary from platform to platform. When I checked the update size on the PlayStation 5 console, I was able to confirm that the update arrived at 290MB.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos