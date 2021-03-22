Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV / HomePod





Bloomberg’s Mark Garman today revealed that Apple is developing a new speaker with a “screen and camera.” This suggests that you can see devices like the future HomePod that have built-in display and camera features for Face Timing and other features.

Prior to these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was looking into the tvOS 14.5 beta code and discovered that Apple had added the FaceTime and iMessage frameworks and a new AVF Capture framework related to image capture. Did.

You may be wondering what the tvOS code has to do with the HomePod, but in April 2020, Apple began using tvOS as the basis for software running on the HomePod instead of iOS. Did. The software that runs on watchOS, tvOS, and the HomePod are all variations of iOS, but each is distinguished by the device on which the software is intended to run, such as with its own interface or API.

In other words, the features included in tvOS have the same base code, so they are also included in the HomePod software. Therefore, the FaceTime, iMessage, and image capture frameworks added to tvOS in tvOS 14.5 can actually be designed for future HomePods with screens and cameras, as Gurman describes. ..

The HomePod and HomePod mini can already use “FaceTime” audio, but the “FaceTime” framework discovered in 14.5 beta is different from the code associated with existing audio “FaceTime” features. The framework is tvOS 14.5 beta and 14.5‌HomePod‌ software beta, available to some testers.

According to Garman, there are no “imminent launches” of camera-equipped speakers, so it’s possible that no such product will be available. The iMessage, FaceTime, and AVF Capture frameworks introduced in tvOS 14.5 have a completely different purpose and have nothing to do with the HomePod and either remain hidden in the code or the Apple TV or, in the future, the HomePod.

Semi-related news also suggests that the 14.5 beta may be developing some sort of trivia quiz game for Siri. It’s labeled “‌Siri‌edutainment” in the code, but it’s not clear if it’s a built-in “Siri” feature or support for a third-party product.

