



According to Nikkei Asia (via 9to5Google), Samsung is reportedly working on a double-fold phone to add to its lineup. According to the article, the phone is folded into three segments using two hinges and could be announced as early as the end of the year. This phone is the third option in Samsung’s foldable lineup and will join the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. Both will be available in new versions this year.

According to the report, the design is not yet complete, but according to Japanese sources, the screen aspect ratio is more standard 16: 9 or 18: 9, and app makers have more than 25: 9 screens. Easy to design. Z fold.

I’ve seen phones with multiple folds before: The prototype of the Xiaomis foldable phone is folded at two points, but the company reports that it has adopted a more Galaxy fold-like design for the next fold. It has been. The Huaweis Mate X2 foldable also uses a similar design to Samsung. It’s a bit ironic if Samsung is working on a double-folding design after others have adopted that single-fold style.

Samsung may have introduced a new type of foldable to facilitate the transition of power users to the form factor. Samsung said it could skip the new Galaxy Note this year, but it wasn’t clear why. There was talk of streamlining phone services and a global chip shortage, but this could be a test to see if Note users are ready to fold. Samsung may be trying to maximize the chances that people will find the one that suits them by allowing their customers to choose from three foldable options.

The release of multi-fold phones can depend on how Samsung can navigate the chip shortage that is affecting the industry as a whole. Folding phones are already harder to manufacture than standard smartphones and could push the company’s plans back if Samsung doesn’t get the chips it needs. Still, I’m excited to hear that Samsung is working on a third type of collapsible, as it shows that Samsung sees the form factor as the future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos