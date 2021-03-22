Holograms of Hawkeye and Nightmares: The Avengers Need to Stop Calling themselves Live Services





For expired players who are wondering if it’s worth returning to The Avengers, here’s my view: Hawkeye is a lot of fun to use, but you’re not playing with his move set I’m not going to find anything more interesting. If a gameplay loop that demands more power doesn’t force you, it’s still here in the same old activity you’ve been playing for the last six months. If you didn’t play the Kate Bishops story, it might look like a lot of content, but it ends up with the same tired note.

Still, I enjoy the new playstyle. Sure, they work a bit the same, but even the slightest difference from the action of crushing the same old Hulk over the last six months and zapping Iron Man is refreshing for a while.

Only a few hours later, I reached the Hawkeye level cap. Now he is another toy in the mountains, now along with my other Avengers action figures. Therefore, this game is not functioning as a live service. Other than using the move set to manipulate the tools, you rarely force them to play. Except for the post-Apocalypse settings, I’m still hitting the same old robot. For three months after Bishop released, we waited virtually two hours of new content.

The Avengers were destined to be a live service from the beginning, thanks to their ambition to balance and deal with several different superheroes. Every superhero should feel at least a little unique and should move seamlessly between environments that describe the movement styles and abilities of all other superheroes. As a result, the combat mechanics aren’t really dynamic, as the level design is very flat and the game needs to accommodate eight different character types. The Avengers combat mechanics are always good, but you’ll never reach the excellence of a dedicated character action game like Devil May Cry 5, which features four wild characters.

This problem is emphasized and exacerbated by the episodic nature of the Hawkeye and Kate Bishop storylines and how disjointed they feel from the other Avengers. Kate Bishop and Hawkeye rarely talk to other Avengers. I think Crystal Dynamics couldn’t get an extra line from the original voice actor. The final enemy of the Hawkeyes story is Maestro Hulk, the perverted future version of the Bruce Banner. But when I take my Hulk to battle, no one says that there are two Hulks in the room. Neither Hulk is. Much of the story is about Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) having a crisis of faith about whether he wants to remain part of the team. Team leader Captain America probably has some inspiring words about this particular issue, but of course he says nothing.

The planned content roadmap revealed last week also did not have a specific date. This means that players can’t reasonably expect anything. Live service games must be routine for players. In that respect, the Avengers offer little more than overpriced skins to buy for real money. As developers continue to hype access to Marvel’s character vault, it’s only even more painful to realize that they were still fighting the same Supervillain, Taskmaster and Abomination.

Still, having fun as a simple fighter, I’m still back in the game. I have already accepted in my heart that this never follows the criteria set by Fortnite, Destiny 2, and even Fall Guys. Just like the Streets of Rage and other fighters, return to this game. That’s probably why you punch the robot as one of my favorite superheroes for an hour or two with another friend. Upgrading PlayStation 5 for free makes loading times virtually instant and everything can be a hassle.

The most rewarding activity is the Megahive, but strangely only one player is allowed and it’s as long as Snyder’s sheet film. The rewards are good enough exotic equipment, but the acquisition of game loot is unknown. Enemies continue to expand and the Avengers roadmap promises a level cap. This means that everything I get will eventually be categorized. The game hasn’t decided what it wants to be yet, so there’s no incentive for me to engage in the game this way. And it wasn’t like a loot (which doesn’t change your appearance), it was satisfying in the first place.

I would like to play a single player campaign that I couldn’t play at launch for some strange reason. The only reason I can think of that decision is that Destiny, where the Avengers are free to pick up ideas, didn’t have this feature either. Now that it’s finally implemented, it’s a clear reminder of how good Crystal Dynamics has already done, why this kind of energy isn’t in live services, and a single limitation on its unique assets and territories. I am asking more questions about why I am. A player campaign that can add diversity to the live service part.

If you think of this game as a brawler with a temporary expansion planned, I think the Avengers have an advantage. Calling yourself a live service while struggling to update live feels like an unreasonable demand for a very busy and distracting audience. It seeks more patience when we have already given a lot. Will players be willing to switch business models and willing to pay for less frequent but more substantive content? I do not know. This is where Crystal Dynamics can actually test its recent efforts to open up more communications.

Black Panther and the Kingdom of Wakanda will be introduced on an unknown day this year. It’s great to hear Crystal Dynamics never give up on the game. Still good. But sooner or later we have to stop making fun of ourselves and stop calling it a live service.

