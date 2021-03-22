Report: Discord is looking for a buyer.Price tags can exceed $ 10 billion





Discord is reportedly putting a pen on paper about the monopoly acquisition debate and seriously discussing selling itself to another company.

VentureBeat reports that multiple unnamed parties are interested in buying a large chat platform provider, but one of the potential buyers in question moves negotiations with Discord almost to the final stage. I signed the contract.

Officially, Discord declined the publication’s request for comment because it didn’t talk about rumors or speculation.

Other high-value events, such as ZeniMax Media’s $ 7.5 billion sale to Microsoft and Roblox’s large-scale direct listing, have already created potential sales in the explosive months of the video gaming industry. Occurs. Even Discord itself caught some of its attention before rumors of these sales, and the company raised another $ 100 million near the end of 2020.

In VentureBeat’s full report here, the ball is primarily from Discord, as the company previously declined sales opportunities due to a discrepancy between leadership and how potential buyers imagined the next step. The publication states that it is in court.

