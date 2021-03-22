Reflector 4 updated with latest UI and support for M1 Mac





Reflector 4, an app for mirroring iPhones, iPads, and other devices to your Mac, has been updated with a new design, support for the M1 Mac, and a new on-screen device frame. Whether you’re creating screencasts, demoing apps for groups, or in a classroom environment, Reflector allows you to wirelessly send and record your device’s UI to your Mac. In addition to the iPhone and iPad mirroring we tested, you can also mirror Android, Windows, and Chromebook devices. Think of Apple TV and Chromecast mirroring and streaming features all on your Mac, thanks to this one simple menu bar app.

Reflector’s menu bar interface is negligible, but has been redesigned to fit other modern Big Sur apps. A new device frame has been added for Apple’s latest devices so you can see your home on screen. Frames are on by default, but you can turn them off if you wish.

Another major change in Reflector is native support for the M1 Mac. I tried the app on the 2018 Intel-based Mac mini and M1 MacBook Air, both of which were fast, but the MacBook Air was significantly faster, with very little delay between each device and what was happening on the Mac.

The strength of reflectors is their ease of use. Once installed on your Mac, open Control Center on your iPhone or iPad and open[画面のミラーリング]Choose. You’ll see your Mac next to your Apple TV. In fact, you’ll also see an Apple TV icon next to your Mac’s name. This shows that Reflector works by tricking the device into making the Mac look like an Apple TV.

After about 4-5 seconds, the code will appear on your Mac screen. As you type into your device, after a few seconds, your mirrored display will appear framed on your Mac’s compatible hardware. If you don’t want to use code to connect, you can turn off the code, use a password, or use one-time code for added security. In addition to screen mirroring, your Mac will appear as an AirPlay destination. From apps such as Music, tap the AirPlay icon to see your Mac as an option.

Once connected and the device appears on the screen, you can resize the mirrored image or move it around the screen to suit your needs. The device hovers over other windows by default, but you can turn it off. You can also turn your attention to mirrored devices by entering full-screen mode.

Reflector also supports recording on mirrored devices from your Mac, with the option to record audio using the built-in or connected microphone on your Mac. You can then use Reflector to create screencasts for tutorials and other purposes.

The app supports wirelessly mirroring multiple devices and multiple AirPlay streams at once. If you have multiple devices on your screen, click one in the app’s menu bar window to enlarge it and the other devices will shrink in the background. This is a useful effect to focus the viewer’s attention on one device at a time.

In my tests, Reflector successfully processed simultaneous connections to the iPhone, iPad Air, and iPad Pro on both Macs. Streaming audio was a bit of a hit or miss. I think it sounded better with wired speakers connected, but using Bluetooth speakers and using double hops from the device to the Mac and then to the Bluetooth speakers or AirPods Max makes music, especially when doing other things. There was a break in. On Mac.

It’s not a big deal, but another thing that made me feel a little weird about Reflector was that every time I connected three devices, the iPhone was always the largest and the iPad Pro was the smallest, regardless of the order in which they were connected. I created a little uncanny valley-like effect. The reason it’s not a big deal is that you can resize the mirrored image. You may also want to make your iPhone as large as possible, such as when viewing in groups from a distance. Still, I would like the option to view multiple devices in the expected relative ratio.

Overall, Reflector 4 is a solid update to the apps that many schools and business users rely on. I don’t have many uses for Reflector myself, but it’s so easy and fast to use that I plan to use it to create internal demos of the app in the future. We may share shortcuts and other app workflows with the MacStories team. This will benefit from a simple video with narration to explain what is happening in the screen recording. Reflectors are ideal for such use cases.

Reflector 4 is available for $ 17.99 in a 7-day free trial directly from developer Squirrels.

