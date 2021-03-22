Animal Crossing Custom Design catches the eye of developers among us





One of the Animal Crossing players uses a custom design portal to create a matching flag featuring an Among Us-themed T-shirt and a red crew.

One Animal Crossing: New Horizonsplayer brought indie social deception hits to the island in the form of adorable custom designs, sharing the eye-catching way of developer Inner Sloth in the process. AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and Among Us It’s the most important game of 2020, so it’s hard for fans to rate it when they mix the two.

On the surface, they are not very similar between Animal Crossing and Usalen. The former takes players to abandoned islands and allows them to create a thriving town full of anthropomorphic animals in any way they like. The latter, on the other hand, puts players in a spaceship full of potential murderers and victims, who must work together to identify the murderers. Despite the obvious differences, Animal Crossing and us have one very important thing in common: the social and industry impact of 2020. Both of these very popular games helped keep the player occupied during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided fun with how to stay in touch with friends directly. Thanks to these games has led to the creation of some great fans, including some fanmadeAnimal Crossing-Among Us crossovers.

Twitter user Likely Leon has become creative with Animal Crossing’s Custom Design Portal. This portal allows players to create their own designs for clothing, hats, paths, umbrellas and more. They wore an Among Us-themed shirt and shared a photo of the Animal Crossing character waving a small flag of the same design. The gray top features a red “Among Us” crew (or scammer) with a detailed shade on the lower half of the space bean and a thick outline. On the back of the design, the light gray text says “RED SUS”. Leon also shared the custom design code on Twitter, so design fans can download it for themselves.

No red cute

— Airship among us-March 31st !! (@AmongUsGame) March 22nd, 2021

Likely Leon has tagged the official Among Us Twitter account in the photo to get the account’s attention. “No, it’s cute red,” he answered. The developers seem to approve of this wonderful crossover. Now, if only Likely Leon could convince Inner Sloth and Nintendo to incorporate Among Us-themed items into the game with Fall Guys crewmate skins.

This wasn’t the first time Animal Crossing players paid homage to a social deception game. Earlier this month, someone did their best to turn their island into a replica of the Polus map of “Among Us.” In a similar example, another Animal Crossing player built a single room inspired by Among Us. One thing is certain: there is no limit to creativity when it comes to showing fans’ love for their favorite games.

Animal Crossing is available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Likely Leon

