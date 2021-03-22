Sony will close PSP, Vita and PS3 stores at the end of the era





It has been suggested that Sony plans to close its PSP and PS3 stores on July 2nd and its Vita store on August 27th.

Long-term access to digital and physical video games is one of the concerns that may not always be important to the average person on a daily basis, but many things without intervention and without ongoing conservation efforts. You may sneak up on. Man. What happens if the digital storefront is removed? For PlayStation, you may find out faster than expected.

The PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3 stores will be closed in 2021, according to a report from TheGamer. As a result of these moves, people will not be able to access PSP, Vita, and PS3 games and content – ​​new players.

Not yet official – TheGamer sources believe Sony will announce it by the end of this month – but the closure dates will be July 2nd (PSP and PS3) and August 27th (Vita).

It’s coming soon! To some extent, it’s understandable that support will eventually disappear (or at least diminish), but I don’t think these platforms are ready for the day.

The current web-based version of the PlayStation Store does not officially support the sale of PSP, Vita, or PS3 games. This means that if you want to buy a legacy title, you must use the original system to buy it. However, there are still workarounds for accessing the “old” PlayStation Store in your browser here.

As a related note, a well-researched Reddit post summarizing a notable bunch of PlayStation 3 exclusives that could be seriously impacted by this type of store closure is back in circulation today. Do you know how I always do about Tokyo Jungle? It’s on the list. Many great digital-only PS3 games have been ported to the PS4, but many haven’t.

It’s unclear if users will be able to re-download their digital PSP, Vita, and PS3 games after the store closes, but hopefully at a minimum. In any case, there is no long-term path that is independent of hackers, tinkerers, and conservationists who care about this. It’s not just about holding the game, it’s much more complicated. Think about DLC, post-release patches, and rights.

This is a difficult battle, even if you put all your hands on the deck. There are many things that are approaching.

Report: PS3, Vita, PSP store will be completely closed in a few months [TheGamer]

