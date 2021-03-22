Thanks Apex Legends: You can easily admire a cool gun again in the middle of a match





Respawn has added a new survival slot button option to the Apex Legends settings. This means that the controller user can go back to inspecting the weapon using the d-pad.

With an update to chaos theory, Respawn has added a new item, the Heat Shield, to Apex Legends. Alongside the Mobile Respawn Beacon, this item will enter a new slot in your in-game inventory called the Survival Slot.

When first added, this slot was automatically mapped to the cross key input previously used to inspect weapons and heirloom. Those using a mouse and keyboard can easily remap the inspection prompt to another key or mouse button, while those using a controller have only a very large number of buttons. Therefore, weapon and heirloom inspections have been remapped to the equipment wheels.

This means that unless you have a controller with additional paddles, adding survival slots will make it difficult to easily watch guns and heirloom in the middle of a match. Not so important in Battle Royale, but it was a fun pastime while hiding in the corners. It was also a way to show off to the team you just killed when the team was looking at you.

However, the new option allows the controller user to choose between accessing the survival slot with d-pad input or accessing the inspection prompt. If you turn this option off, you will have to manually open the inventory to use the heat shield or mobile respawn beacon. This is the same as we were doing for the ultimate accelerator. However, if you turn this option off, you can use the cross key again to inspect weapons and heirloom.

Of course, the trade-off is that it’s easier to press the d-pad quickly while you’re on the move, rather than pausing to open the menu. This is the key to fast-paced games like Apex Legends. If you like being able to quickly summon a mobile respawn beacon while slipping into a cover or throwing a heat shield while overtaking an enemy squad, leaving the survival slot button option on is a good idea. It’s a good way.

