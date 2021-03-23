Spotify’s new home screen feature brings chaos and order





Photo: Martin Bureau / AFP (Getty Images)

Spotify is rolling out a new home screen design that makes it a little easier to find what you’re looking for from your home hub.

The mobile Spotifys home screen always seemed a bit chaotic to me. I shuffled the playlist with whatever the algorithm wanted to hear. The new Spotify homepages for iOS and Android, which the company announced to roll globally this month, should make the discovery process a bit easier.

The most important of these new features is that you can go back in time and see your recent listening history for up to three months. Both free and premium users will find the listening history button next to the settings gear in the upper right corner of the home screen. From this menu, you can see not only what you were listening to, but also podcast shows, specific playlists, and more from anywhere.

There’s also a new home menu, and there’s no doubt that the podcast features you’ve heard recently will help boost Spotify’s big podcast push. What you’ve already heard will appear in this menu, and a bar will show you your distance. Blue dots indicate podcast suggestions that Spotify recommends to check out. The new Home Hub will also show relevant music recommendations. This is also useful for discovering music other than Discover Weekly playlists.

As someone who has little idea of ​​what Im wants to hear, he can definitely assess the process of discovery. But it’s also a welcome addition to be able to see what I’ve heard and enjoyed without having to work as a serious detective.

G / O media may receive fees

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos