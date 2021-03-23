Proceedings against Apple over MacBook butterfly keyboard get status in class proceedings





(Credit: Apple)

A long-standing complaint about Apple MacBooks’ infamous “butterfly” keyboard has been filed in court as a class action proceeding.

Earlier this month, a U.S. judge confirmed the status of a class action in a consumer-led proceeding over the butterfly keyboard controversy. The court then opened the filing on Friday, which was notified by The Verge.

The proceedings are from a group of MacBook owners based in seven states in the United States that first sued Apple in 2018. According to them, Apple knew that certain MacBook model butterfly keyboards dating back to 2015 were prone to failure, but they will continue to sell them anyway.

“Thousands of consumers are experiencing this flaw. When a MacBook butterfly keyboard fails, the keys are locked and keystrokes aren’t registered. As a result, users can’t type,” he claimed at the time. It is one of the original proceedings that had been filed.

According to iFixit, the main problem with butterfly keyboards is that dust can get inside and the keys can stop working. To make matters worse, we found that solving the problem was costly. Some Apple owners have reported paying the company between $ 400 and $ 700 to replace the entire keyboard.

It wasn’t until June 2018 that Apple announced free repairs for affected MacBook models. But by that time, some MacBook owners had already filed a class action proceeding against the company over the butterfly keyboard. In late 2019, Apple began phasing out butterfly keyboards and returning to a more reliable scissor switch mechanism.

In its defense, Apple urged judges to deny the status of the proceedings in the proceedings. According to the company, the butterfly keyboard design was changed from 2015 to 2019, so there were no common flaws in the MacBook. However, the judge rejected Apple’s allegations.

“Plaintiffs argue that low-travel design is a common flaw in all butterfly keyboards and causes the problems plaintiffs faced,” the judge wrote.

If the class action wins, the affected MacBook owner may receive some financial compensation from Apple. Plaintiffs allege that there are flaws in the 2015-2017 MacBook model, the 2016-2019 MacBook Pro model, and the 2018-2019 MacBook Air.

However, the proceedings are currently seeking damages only from customers based in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, or Michigan.

