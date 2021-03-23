This watch is also a metronome





Photo: John Biggs / Gizmodo

There are wearables that measure heart rate, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen levels. However, there are wearables that tell you if you are in a hurry or dragging your caravan. This can itself be a lifesaver.

The $ 329 Soundbrenner Core Steel is designed primarily for musicians. The Wearable Sound Brenner is a metronome and tuner that you can wear like a regular watch. When you’re ready to play, select the metronome feature, set the time signature, and rip. The clock lights up and vibrates over time and can even notify you when you are at a particular point on the bar. You can also tap the clock to match the desired tempo. This is a very smart way to slow down or speed things up on the fly.

Soundbrenner Core Steel What is it

Wearable for musicians.

favorite

Nonsense features for real musicians.

Not like

The price of special wearables is a little high.

You can wear the watch on your wrist or easily remove it from the band and attach it to the strap around your chest or thighs. This is a clever little feature that hides your clock if you don’t want it to flash or buzz on stage.

Photo: John Biggs / Gizmodo

The watch also has a built-in contact tuner that can be snapped onto your guitar using a removable magnet. To use it, simply remove the watch from the band and pop it into the magnet.

Finally, Core Steel has a built-in decibel sensor that sends a signal when the ambient sound is too loud. It’s a great feature for musicians who are worried about hearing loss (this should be all).

Having a good time is essential to music, and you’ll definitely see this product, which is quite expensive for a metronome (Seth Thomas on the left has returned $ 50 on eBay). That said, the entire system is aimed at intermediate to early gig musicians who may need a little help in time. I’m learning jazz guitar and this watch definitely put me on the beat while I was exploring different tempos and styles. That said, mechanical or app-based metronomes will probably do much the same thing.

Experience the Soundbrenner Core Steels metronome feature.

The real advantage of this wearable is the dual threat of a metronome and tuner in one.

The kit includes a small disc with adhesive tape on one side and a magnet on the other. Placing the core steel on the disc will detect the vibration of the instrument and help you tune the strings. It works on violins, guitars, bass guitars and soon on ukuleles.

The biggest question is how this works as a watch. If you’re not using a tuner or metronome, the watch starts with a single tap and displays the time and battery level. To move between features, rotate the bezel, which rotates freely around the screen. The case is made of PVD coated steel and is extremely sturdy, but not worn for surfing or snowboarding.

The Soundbrenner app completes the package. This app allows you to set the tempo directly from your phone. It also includes a 3-month subscription to the Soundbrenners Plus service. This includes music instruction from musicians from some companies.

But the real question is how much to use this product.

This is perfect if you are a musician and you always need a metronome. Wear it with a strap and charge it every few days using the included cable. If you’re not a full-time musician or music student, this can be overkill. The Soundbrenner app may be sufficient for most novice musicians. But if music is your life, you probably need a wearable that matches that obsession. It’s hard to spend $ 329 on tuners and metronomes. It’s easy to spend $ 329 on a unique wearable that really leads to your music.

