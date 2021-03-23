Black Flag historical figures and real characters





Assassin’s Creed 4: The Black Flag features seven pirates based on real-life historical figures. Who are they and what made them so famous?

Assassin’s Creed IV: The Black Flag, like all other Assassin’s Creeds, is based on a real-time period in human history. In this case, it is the open ocean of the 1700s. When a player sails the Caribbean Sea during piracy (a type that is violated by a boat rather than a computer), he encounters some AC: Black Flag characters that are actually real-world historical figures of the era. To do.

When the AC: Black Flag appeared in 2013, the historical and contemporary aspects of the Order of Assassins and Templar remained an important part of the story. The section set in the past continues when pirate and assassin Edward Kenway learns about the conflict between the two groups. The modern timeline takes players to 21st century Asan Abstergo (Templar) agents.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Assassin’s Creed: Why Cassandra is the best protagonist

During Edward’s 18th-century adventure, players can meet seven real-life historical figures. All historical information below is provided through the Encyclopaedia Britannica, unless otherwise stated.

All historical figures of the black flag

Edward Thatch

The most notable and recognizable real character in AC: Blackfragis Edward Thatch, the infamous pirate known as Blackbeard. Blackbeard was born in the late 1600s and historians believe he grew up in Bristol, England. Except for these two vague claims, little is known about Blackbeard’s life before he reigned as a pirate. However, as an adult, Blackbeard became notorious for his piracy and used his appearance to intimidate the victims. He was killed in 1718 after offending the Governor of Virginia. The Governor of Virginia sent a soldier after him.

Benjamin Hornigold

Shortly before his death, Blackbeard became Benjamin Hornigold’s second commander. Benjamin Hornigold is another real-life pirate in the ACL Black Flag. According to Queen Anne’s Revenge Project, Hornigold was cautious and refused to attack the British ship. Eventually, Honigold was pardoned by the king, became a pirate hunter, and turned on his former acquaintance to help Governor-General of the Bahamas. According to the controversial general history of Pirates in 1724, he died in a shipwreck.

Mary read

Third Real-World Assassin’s Creed: The Black Flag character is Mary Read, one of the few well-known female pirates. Read reportedly had a history of dressing and posing as men, especially young adults, when he joined the British Army. Her career as a pirate began around 1717, when she later disguised herself as a man and joined John Lacam’s crew with fellow female pirate Anne Bonny. However, their career was short-lived. In 1720, all three pirates were arrested. Rackham was sentenced to death and executed, but Reed and Bonnie’s sentence was postponed because he claimed to be pregnant. He reportedly died of fever in April 1721.

Related: AC: Black Flag deserves a newer Game Plus mode than Assassin’s Creed

Anne Bonny

Of course, Anne Bonny has also appeared since Read appeared on AC: Black Flag. Born in Ireland, Bonnie moved to the Bahamas around 1718. There she met Luckham, joined his crew and allegedly became his romantic partner. Unlike Luckham and Reed, Bonnie did not die when captured in 1720. Instead, he was released and moved to Charlestowne, South Carolina, where he lived with his new husband and his children until his death around 1782.

Jack Lacam

Not surprisingly, John Lacam, known by his nickname Calico Jack, is another Assassin’s Creed historic figure depicted on the Black Flag. According to The Way of the Pirates, with the exception of the two female crew members, Rackham’s fame is the creation of the most famous Jolly Roger, a pirate flag with a skull and two swords crossed down. As mentioned earlier, Luckham was captured by pirate hunter Jonathan Barnett in 1720 and subsequently hanged.

Location bonnet

Unlike most other pirates, Stede Bonnet was born into a fairly wealthy family before becoming an outlaw. However, according to the Smithsonian Magazine, in 1717 Bonnet turned to a criminal life and decided to buy a ship he named Revenge. He set sail for the Caribbean, where he met Blackbeard. The two worked together for several years, but the bonnet crew eventually abandoned him because of Blackbeard, a much more capable captain. In the summer of 1718, Captain William Rhett of South Carolina pursued the bonnet for capture, which was executed on December 10, 1718.

Charles Vane

Last but not least, according to The Way of the Pirates, Charles Vane began her piracy career around 1716. In 1719 or 1720, Vane’s ship was struck by a hurricane in the Gulf of Honduras, and a passing British ship arrested him and took him to Port Royal, Jamaica. He was executed in November 1720. Unlike some of the other pirates featured in the AC, Blackflag, Vane, known for his cruelty, often tortured and killed soldiers stationed on captured ships.

Related: All 12 Assassin’s Creed games ranked from worst to highest (according to Metacritic)

Assassin’s Creed IV: The developers of the Black Flag, of course, have some to all of these pirate stories because not all of these pirate stories are active at the same time, and many have been imprisoned or killed for five years. I took the freedom of. But for history and franchise fans, it’s still cool to see real-world inspiration like these appear in such popular franchises.

Next: Assassin’s Creed: Summarize the 10 most important plot points from the series

Source: Encyclopaedia Britannica

Resident Evil Village PC system requirements revealed on Steam

About the author Eva Herinkova (21 articles published)

Eva Herinkova is a journalist and game writer based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Previously, Eva was a game and news freelancer for But Why Tho, covering consoles, conventions and more. Other than video games, Eva is a big Star Wars fan, shark lover, and pizza lover.

Other works by Eva Herinkova

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos