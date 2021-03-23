Steam is now able to stream games in 8K resolution and immediately thought of you





I just noticed: I never returned to thank you for buying that $ 30,000 8K TV. So are you sure the $ 1,500 coupon was useful? But I still feel like you owe a little more.

How’s this? Would you like to be the first person to stream PC games to the other side of the apartment in 8K resolution? As soon as I saw Steam supporting that feature, I thought of you.

Imagine the possibilities. With a backup 8KTV, you can sit in a fully immersive $ 9,000 toilet and instead waste many of these glorious pixels with a pillar-boxed Snyder Cut. Instead, using all over 33 million pixels, from a dazzling rainbow deathbox on a gaming PC with a -RTX 3090, very in 8K resolution without disturbing the sanctuary on the other side of the house. A demanding game!

Of course, you may need that level of PC, but you may still not be given 8K. Results can be highly hardware dependent, read the Valves release notes. Wired Ethernet cables are also recommended to reduce latency. It may not be possible to cut at 8K resolution at 50Mbps, so it is recommended to unlock the bandwidth limiter also in Steam> Settings> Remote Play> Advanced Client Options. But you know better than us.

After the beta was released a few days ago, 8K Remote Play is now available on a stable Steam client.

Seriously, it’s pretty cool to see Steam preparing for future TV. Also, for today’s TVs, please send us a very high resolution photo of your setup.

On the other hand, if you can’t afford a new game that’s far less than an 8K TV or high-end gaming PC, Valve is good news for you too. The company has released a URL share for Steam Remote Play Together in beta. So even if you don’t have a PC or Steam account, your friends can send you a link to join a local multiplayer game.

