Here’s how to fix them





If you have a lot of apps that crash suddenly on Samsung phones these days, you’re not alone. In US time this afternoon, reports from dozens of Samsung subreddit users began to come in, complaining that the app crashed on their mobile phones, and seemed constantly random. It causes some major headaches.

Users of recent Samsung phones (such as the Galaxy S20 and S21, Note 20, A50 and A70 series) seem to be the most affected. There are scattered reports of the same issue on Pixel, Motorola, and OnePlus phones, but these may be accidental issues that have nothing to do with the major issues. Owners of several older Samsung devices, including one J7, have reported similar issues. App crashes are not limited to a particular subset. Applications with more or less functionality by developers will crash repeatedly without warning.

Several users have reported success in a relatively easy way. Uninstall the latest version of AndroidSystemWebview. This is a small tool that allows your app to render web pages using Chrome without leaving the application. It is used in a variety of ways, including secure login and viewing support documentation. Reddit users / u / Watford Hert have elaborated on their method, which is pretty easy.

How to fix a recent app crash

To use Watford Hert’s method, go to the Android main settings menu and go to[アプリと通知]Tap (on some phones[アプリケーション]only). Find Android System Webview in the list and tap it. (If you don’t see the app, check the 3-dot menu and[システムアプリを表示]Please tap. ) Do not disable the app.

Tap the three-dot menu at the top right of this screen and[アップデートのアンインストール]Choose. This does not completely uninstall Android System Webview. This is an essential component and many apps will not work without it. Instead, remove the installed updates from the Play Store and restore to the version that came with your phone. This isn’t ideal, but it’s better than having a phone that can’t go for 30 seconds without the app crashing.

With a pop-up warning[OK]Tap to complete. If the app still crashes, try restarting your smartphone.

I can’t personally test this method on all affected phones, but multiple Reddit users have reported that it works. Hopefully, assuming this is an Android System Webview issue, further updates will fix the issue immediately. If the app crash issue recurs, try repeating the above steps. The Play Store may have updated the app automatically without warning.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos