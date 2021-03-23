Pagani’s new Huayra R shouts like an 80’s F1 car





Pagani hasn’t run out of Huarya yet. Even after both the Huayra Coupe and Roadster have sold out for a long time, the Italian brand has revealed a new variation of the hypercar, the Huayra R. And like the Zonda R that appeared before that, this new Huayra R is a truck only. machine. It may look similar to the Huayra Imola, but it has many more features, including a bespoke naturally aspirated engine.

All Pagani models use the engine supplied for Mercedes-AMG. Being a Huayra R, Pagani decided to take things one step further. As a result, the Italian company has partnered with Mercedes’ racing subsidiary HWA AG to design its own engine. The result is a 6.0-liter V12 that produces 850 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque at the 8,000 RPM red line.

The engine is impressive, but even better is the engine-generated soundtrack. Thanks to the custom Inconel exhaust developed for the Huayra R, Pagani claims it sounds like an F1 car. No, it’s not an F1 car with a current turbo V6 engine, but instead sounds like an F1 car with an 80’s V12 engine. The 6-speed sequential gearbox then powers the rear wheels.

Interested in the sound of the Huayra R? When it goes around the racetrack, you can even hear it for yourself in the video above. And yes, it’s noisy. This allows you to install a muffler to reduce the exhaust noise of certain trucks with decibel limits.

Apart from the engine, Pagani built the Huayra R around a new lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis. Not only did it increase the rigidity of the chassis, but it also reduced the overall weight. The dry weight of Huayra R is only 1,050 kg. As before, a pair of active aero flaps at the rear helps the car manage aerodynamics on the truck. According to Pagani, the car can generate 1,000 kg of downforce at 320 km / h.

Pagani plans to build 30 truck-only Huayra R units, each costing € 2.6 million + tax, or around Philippine peso 150 million. Yes, it’s a lot of money, especially for something you can’t drive on the road. But it gets you some of the car art that sounds like an F1 car. At the same time, it doesn’t seem to be sold out yet.

