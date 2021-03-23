Everything announced during Square Enix Presents





Square Enix Presents has announced a lot of upcoming content for Marvel’s Avengers, including a bigger story, new villains, and playable Wakanda King.

AtSquare Enix Presents gave players a glimpse into upcoming games and events. At the 2021 event, the company unveiled its long-term plans for the future of the troubled live service title Marvel’s Avengers.

The presentation came with new content, and players jumped into the game shortly after the show, but Square Enix gave a glimpse of much more. With next-generation versions of the game, new DLC stories, and new characters coming later this year, Marvel’s Avengers players have a reason to get excited.

Next-generation launch

Marvel’s Avengers was first launched in August 2020. As a service title, the game has already undergone some significant changes, but now players can experience the game on a new, glossy next-generation console. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S owners can play games at 4K 60 FPS using the free upgrade within the same console family.

Next-generation upgrades also include higher resolution textures, improved destruction, and faster load times. For gamers who don’t own the game yet, there are several options. The Xbox player can buy the game once, and the Smart Delivery system provides the best version for the console. PlayStation 5 owners can purchase Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 4 and upgrade now for free. However, next-generation upgrades may not be available for long periods of time. For the PS5 version, system save files need to be migrated from previous console versions via the game’s main menu, but Xbox Smart Delivery means that you can launch the game and load the saved game on either console. Means

Operation: Future imperfections

With the launch of the next generation, the Crystal Dynamics development team has announced a whole new story with another character. In the Future Imperfect Hologram, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), first seen at the end of Take Aim, has returned from the future after a catastrophic catastrophe. His knowledge of the future is essential to the survival of the Avengers and the world.

Operation: Future Imperfect is free to anyone who owns Marvel’s Avengers and unlocks Hawkeye (Clint Barton) as a playable character. However, the character’s Challenge Card requires in-game credits, and many of Clint’s costumes, emotes, and finishing moves will be available. Players can purchase real money credits in packs with 500-10,000 options available.

Reconstructed reproducibility of the campaign.

Players who want to relive the story of the game will be delighted to hear that the primary story campaign is now playable. From the action selection menu, gamers can reset the progress of the campaign. Resetting will restore the reconstructed progress, but the character’s progress will remain and players will be able to take the story cake and eat it.

Collectibles, Character XP, and Gear will not be affected by resetting. The operation cannot be reset. Also, resetting Reassembled does not change the progress of either operation.

2021 roadmap

Crystal Dynamics looks to the future of the Avengers story. The game has a lot of content in the pipeline, and Square Enix Presents has laid it all out for fans to see during the presentation on the roadmap image.

In the spring, there are two events that add lots of lore and gameplay. The tachyon anomaly is approaching and players will be able to use the same character in their team. Soon, multiple Ironmen and Hulk groups will be possible. The Red Room will then take over the game’s HARM room. Players will get a new character outfit and a whole new theme for the Avengers training facility.

Then, after the summer, Scientist Supreme will return to a whole new villain sector. Her latest weapon is causing serious problems in itself, and a new war zone will appear at the next Wasteland Patrol event.

In addition, Omega-level cloning labs will be introduced with increased level caps and multiplayer megahive. Crystal Dynamics does not provide a definite date for the removal of these contents.

Black Panther: War for Wakanda

The next playable avenger is finally revealed. Black Panther is on his way, with him and another malicious faction led by the evil Claw. War for Wakanda is the next extension of Marvel’s Avengers, increasing level caps, unlocking new Avengers and revealing another story.

Crystal Dynamics didn’t reveal much, but the Teaser Trailer gave everyone a closer look at the narration by Claw to assist Wakanda’s jungle and AIM. The most exciting part of the teaser is that the war for Wakanda will come later this year.

With so many new things coming to Marvel’s Avengers, players may have some hope for service games. We haven’t done much in games in the last few months, and much of our game development has been shuffled for a variety of reasons. Hopefully players are interested in updating the game and players who have already invested will start logging on more.

