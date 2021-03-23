Super Mario 3D All-Star bundled with merchandising for sale final copy





With about a week left until Super Mario 3D All-Stars are removed from the shelves, Nintendo is selling Mario 35 products in the final copy of the game.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is nearing its end of life, with nearly a week to be removed from the shelves, and Nintendo is selling products bundled with the final copy of the game. Super Mario 3D All-Stars has a turbulent history throughout its life, and as a result, has left a legacy of controversy.

March 31st is notorious for many Nintendo fans. It’s the end of Nintendo’s fiscal year, but it’s also the day when some Mario products are removed from the shelves or taken offline. This includes Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D All-Star. The former will be completely killed after March 31st, and the latter will also withdraw from the e-shop after that date. Due to this ultimatum, it has become common to refer to March 31 as the date Mario will die.

Nintendo is nearly a week away on March 31st, so it sells a variety of Mario products bundled with copies of the game in stores in Japan. It includes mugs, notepads and towels, all decorated to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary. According to a page translation by Nintendo Life, these products will also be removed by March 31st and will be available in limited quantities. So if fans want to buy them, now is the time to do so.

Mario’s humor to die on the 31st does exist, but the issue of products available for a limited time remains a long-term issue for video game fans. While limited-time games are already facing a lot of backlash, there are also concerns about limited inventory for those who want to collect their collections in honor of their favorite video games. Products such as Amiibo are often sold in limited quantities before they sell out quickly, and even the Nintendo Switch console can have a hard time keeping inventory, though not as much as the PS5. Scalpers are just one of the reasons why inventory runs out quickly, making it difficult for fans to get a variety of products.

Due to the limited quantity of these items, this item can be as valuable as a physical copy of the Super Mario 3D All-Star. This can make it very difficult to get them, but it can still benefit the people who sell these items. Limited product issues may continue, but for the foreseeable future, if fans want to buy a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Star before the end of the game, these bonuses offer a great opportunity to do so.

Source: Nintendo, Japan, Nintendo Life

