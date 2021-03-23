Niantic and Nintendo Announce New “Pikmin” Playtest





Niantic and Niantic today announced the debut of a new playtest game based on Nintendo’s “Pikmin” franchise. The title will be released in the second half of 2021.

Nintendo’s Pikmin series is a series of strategies and puzzles in which players direct various plant-like creatures called Pikmin to destroy obstacles, fight enemies, and avoid danger while exploring earth-style planets. It has a game.

There are few details about Pikmin AR games at this time, but Niantic says it will be able to “explore the world” with Pikmin’s friends, focusing on gameplay activities that “make walking more enjoyable.” ..

Today, we are announcing a new partnership with Nintendo to co-develop mobile titles built on Niantic’s real-world AR technology to bring Nintendo’s beloved characters to life in new ways. It’s an honor for Nintendo to choose Niantic as the publisher of the actual AR application.

To start the partnership, Niantic and Nintendo are developing an app based on the Pikmin franchise. This app includes gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more enjoyable. The Tokyo Studio, which is scheduled to be released later this year, will be the first title since its establishment in April 2018.

Niantic has allowed us to sign up for more information about the title and states that the details will be available in the coming months.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto said in a statement that Niantic’s AR technology would allow him to experience the world as if he were living with Pikmin.

Niantic’s AR technology allowed Pikmin to experience the world as if it were secretly living around him. With the theme of making walking fun, our mission is to provide people with new experiences that are different from traditional games. We hope Pikmin and this app will be your life partner.

Niantic has developed the hit game “Pokemon Go”. This is an augmented reality title whose mission is to catch Pokemon while the player is out. Pokemon Go has been popular since its launch in 2016, and Niantic has also announced “Harry Potter: Wizard Unity.” Like Pokemon Go and other Niantic titles, future Pikmin games will probably be mobile titles available on iOS and Android devices.

Pikmin is a strategy and puzzle video game where players instruct a plant-like creature called Pikmin to explore earth-style planets, destroy obstacles, fight enemies and avoid danger.

