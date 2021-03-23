Weekly Boss Azhdahaka video showing intro, Phase 1 showcase leaked





Keypoint “Genshin Impact” 1.4 is now live Rumors about the next “Genshin Impact” update are flooding online New leaks reveal new weekly boss identity

Recently, a new “Genshin Impact” 1.5 leak was released online, featuring a video of the rumored new boss, Azhdahaka, also known as Dahaka.

“Genshin Impact” New Weekly Boss

Industry-reliable “Genshin Impact” tale Ae Entrophy shared a new video on Twitter introducing the new boss Azhdahaka or Dahaka. A short clip clearly shows the introduction of the next “Genshin Impact” 1.5 Weekly Boss and the Phase 1 scene. The new boss seems to be one of the toughest bosses ever released with the hit gacha title.

His huge size is significantly larger than that of Primo Geovishap. Interestingly, Wangsheng Funeral Parlor shared details about the new boss in Genshin Impact 1.5 through DualShockers. The new boss seems to respawn like the weekly boss.

A song of joy in the wind is playing. Below the flowers is an old hymn.We need to explore the meaning of the festival, but Photo: Genshin Impact Official YouTube Channel

Azhdaha reportedly observes the same rotation and requires 60 resins. According to the report, the resin requirements system is a permanent feature. In terms of damage, Azhdaha deals the same damage as a child. In-game characters like Ganyu can easily be killed if the player does not avoid them properly.

Apparently, Azhdaha has several elemental types. I could use Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, Electro, but only two elements each time. In addition, like all other weekly bosses in Genshin Impact, players can fight him at any time, including co-op.

Azhdahaka lore

Based on the tradition of “Genshin Impact”, the term Azhdahaka refers to the dragon introduced in some of the legends of Riyue. The term is also mentioned in ancient tablets in the Tianqiu Valley. This will start the trail of Tianqiu World Quest. Azhdahaka is a mythical creature of Iranian mythology, considered a snake, but presumed to be equivalent to a dragon.

According to mythology, Azdaha has grown too large, causing fear in the land. As a result, God threw them into the sea, continued to grow, and eventually developed fin-like wings. In The Unforged lore, Jiu’s conversation suggested that the dragon sealed under the tree found in Nantianmen was also Azhdaha.

