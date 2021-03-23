New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants





One in eight New Zealanders suffers from respiratory illnesses such as asthma and I have lifelong asthma, so I adopted the filtering technology introduced by Dyson and experienced the difference they make to my home. .. My curiosity was stimulated when they invited me to an online seminar to share the latest innovations.

We breathe about 9000 liters of air a day and spend 90% of the time indoors.

Dyson said: “There are many indoor pollution sources that release pollutants such as PM10, PM2.5, VOC, NO2, and formaldehyde into the atmosphere. The pollution sources are PM2.5 released during cooking, VOCs released from cleaning agents, and living room. It is present in every aspect of everyday life, including the continuous release of formaldehyde from furniture in Dyson’s new Purifier Formaldehyde series, which is constantly being improved and repetitive, sensing, filtering and acoustic. It reflects the latest technology in one core area. ”

A few years ago, I discovered that I hate formaldehyde. This is one of the reasons why we tend to avoid museums and mess with microscope specimens. It is also found in many household items.

Dyson took that problem-solving approach and applied it to the formaldehyde problem. This is what they reported.

In addition to existing particle, NO2, VOC, temperature and humidity sensors, the integration of intelligent formaldehyde sensors ensures accurate detection of contaminants over the life of the machine. Formaldehyde sensors can be gel-based and can gradually deteriorate over time as they dry out. Using an electrochemical cell, the Dyson formaldehyde sensor does not dry out, and its unique intelligent algorithm cross-checks the data every second and selectively detects it to avoid confusion with other VOCs.

Dyson’s Selective Catalytic Oxidation (SCO) filter continuously destroys formaldehyde at the molecular level. The catalytic filter has a unique coating with the same structure as the cryptomelene mineral. Its billions of atomic-sized tunnels are the perfect size and shape to trap and destroy formaldehyde and break it down into small amounts of water and CO2. It then regenerates from oxygen in the air and continues to destroy without the need for replacement. “

Not happy with this, Dyson adopted a sealed mechanical approach to improve the filtration system.

“Dyson’s new purifier meets the HEPA H13 standard not only for filters, but for the entire machine. It captures 99.95% of allergens, bacteria, H1N1 viruses, pollen, mold spores, and other small particles as small as 0.1 micron. Dyson engineers use a forensic approach to implement sealed machines and create high-pressure seals at 24 key points to allow dirty air to bypass filters and bring pollen back into the room. I prevented it. ”

They didn’t stop there and reduced the noise output by 20%. They achieved this by changing the shape of the machine and increasing the number of openings through which air exits the purifier. This reduces friction between the air and the machine and reduces noise.

Earlier, I mentioned the Dyson team’s problem-solving approach. A global team of 14,000 people loves technical challenges and goes even further when it comes to testing. “With Dyson Air Multiplier Technology, the machine can project purified air into every corner of the room.

In automatic mode, the machine can maintain the desired room temperature and air quality levels, but the machine is fully controlled by the Dyson Link app and activated by voice control.

The Dyson Purifier machine is designed for real space. The industry standard for testing air purifiers measures performance using laboratory tests performed in a compact 12m2 chamber. The ceiling fan circulates the air and one sensor measures the air quality in the room. As a more representative test, Dyson’s POLAR test is based on a large room size of 27m2 without the addition of a fan, using eight sensors in the corners of the room and one sensor in the center to capture air quality data. Collect ”

For me, Dyson products have significantly improved my quality of life. Asthma symptoms have decreased and inhaler use has decreased. It was common for me to pass through an inhaler in two weeks and hide from one chest infection to another. Over the last four years, my incidence of bronchitis has dropped to at most one or two cases. I can’t wait to see how this new product can further improve my quality of life.

The new Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde will be retailed for $ 1099.

