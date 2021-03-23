Kuo: Apple aims to keep mixed reality headsets weigh less than 150 grams





Apple plans to adopt a hybrid Fresnel lens design for mixed reality headsets. This is a move that allows for a wider field of view and improves optical performance while keeping the headset weight less than 150 grams (one-third pound). A new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by MacRumors.

Kuo says that most virtual reality headsets enable ultra-short focal lengths using the Fresnel lens, which was first invented to focus the lighthouse beam about 200 years ago, but these heads The set usually weighs over 300,400 grams and states that it has a bulky form factor.

The mixed reality headset, which is rumored to be being developed by Apple for next year’s launch, has a thinner and lighter design due to the simpler lens and smaller field of view (FOV), which reduces the immersive experience. It can be solved. True virtual reality.

Balancing these requirements for field of view, form factor, and weight is “one of the key design issues” in the complex optical design of these headsets.

According to Kuo, Apple aims to use a hybrid Fresnel lens, which consists of three stacked Fresnel lenses, to achieve a thin, light design with enhanced optical performance. With a total of six Fresnel lenses per headset (one with three stacks per eye), Apple has a lightweight plastic lens with materials and coatings customized to the light transmission of the glass. It states that it will be used.

The purpose of this design is to improve FOV and reduce weight and thickness. Apple has further used the hybrid Fresnel lens design to improve the optical performance of Fresnel lenses (eg, improve bignets and optical artifacts), saying that each hybrid Fresnel lens consists of three stacked Fresnel lenses. thinking about.

We are confident that Apple’s design will improve the balance between the HMD’s FOV and form factor.

Lightweight lenses are said to come primarily from Young Optics and also market Genius Electronic Optical, but they’re not cheap, and some rumors say that the overall price of a headset that’s fixed in the $ 3,000 range. It will be higher.

Kuo and other sources claim that Apple has multiple mixed reality products in its pipeline, starting with this first headset, which is rumored to debut in mid-2022. Around 2025, a much smaller and lighter set of augmented reality glasses is rumored.

