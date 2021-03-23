Resident Evil 4 does not need to be remade immediately





Resident Evil 4 has been loved by fandom for over 16 years since its release. There is a good reason for this. This is the turning point of the series, the gateway to biohazard games for many, and has been ported to platforms a sufficient number of times across generations, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It’s not surprising that Capcom is clearly remaking, but that remake seems to be problematic, but like many others, it needs to be remade for immediate release. Is it?

The question is asked not as a denial of Resident Evil 4 Remake, but as a game lover. If the game were to go on sale tomorrow, I would have already preloaded it and be ready to go at midnight. There are certainly good reasons for Resident Evil 4 remakes, but when compared to the other games in the series, it’s clear that they shouldn’t be at the forefront.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Case

There is definitely something to look forward to in the remake to be completely fair to Resident Evil 4. After playing Maiden, the first playable Resident Evil Village “demo”, the fragments of Dimitresk Castle we saw are enough to stir your imagination. If the castle can be seen in its premonition and details, what would a remade version of Resident Evil 4’s own castle settings look like? What about the Resident Evil 4 village where players first noticed that the zombies in the game were more coordinated than expected? Resident Evil 4’s settings are diverse and memorable, making it a remarkable vehicle for remakes of the game.

With the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, and the new first-person perspective adopted by Resident Evil 7 and Village, it’s clear that Capcom isn’t afraid to rethink the game from a different perspective. Player-made mods gave Resident Evil 4 players a way to see it from the first person in the past, but Capcom, which handles the process itself along with remade visuals, biohazard in a whole new way. It’s one of the most fascinating ways to experience 4.

Resident Evil 4’s “Mercenaries” game mode is another attraction of remakes, but the latest version of that mode is 50/50. This is a great add-on to the game’s main story and has room for growth, but non-traditional biohazard projects like Resident Evil Resistance aren’t very confident in remaking mercenaries.

Should it be clean?

Landscapes, animations and character models look great with Resident Evil 4 remakes, does that honestly improve the game as a whole?

Each Resident Evil game is somewhere in the spectrum with “horror” on one end and “action” on the other end. Resident Evil 4 approaches the middle of its spectrum by blending jump scare and camping atmosphere. Dodge zombied dogs that jump irregularly for a minute, then overtake Boulder.

Resident Evil 4 controls aren’t as old as the tank controls in the first few games in the series, but they’re not as fluid as you’ve seen in the remake. Less stiff movements can result in faster response times and counterattacks, which can reduce the tension felt in the original Resident Evil 4.

The boss fights Vitres Mendes in a trench coat, and the dual with the Chainsaw Sisters is a perfect example of the risk of making things smooth. Both battles take place in claustrophobic areas and often lose sight of the boss until he is directly above the player. Limited camera control and loop-like paths are usually better options to move forward than to try to defeat the enemy. The stop-and-go nature of the enemy being always at either 0 or 100 also creates an unpredictable sensation, making the enemy look more unstable. Will more evasion mechanisms and fluid animations take these battles to a higher level than the current ones? I want to prove wrong, but I’m afraid they’ll lose what makes them special.

What about other biohazard games?

Capcom’s extensive library of past biohazard projects is itself one of the best discussions about Resident Evil 4 remakes. If Resident Evil 4 is still so much appreciated, should it really be in the next row of remakes? Resident Evil-Code: How about Veronica? Playing an old Resident Evil game can feel like a chore after experiencing a new game. Resident Evil Code: Veronica is already very much liked by those who played it at the time of its release, and if it is remade it will meet the demands of many and give it to others. Opportunity to engage in it for the first time.

The game released after Resident Evil 4 isn’t too old, but it’s a good candidate for a remake. Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are one of these options, and each game has as much action as a Resident Evil game. In Resident Evil games other than Resident Evil 5, co-op remains largely unexplored, and the possibility of seeing Chris Redfield fight megaliths on next-generation platforms is fascinating.

It was fun to see Leon’s Roundhouse and Bulldog zombies fall to the ground when not using dual wield weapons in Resident Evil 6, but the game deviates significantly from the typical Resident Evil experience. The way you did it created a dramatic and embarrassing dark spot franchise. Re-committing to the appeal of multiple campaigns and putting more emphasis on the aesthetics of action films can create surprisingly fun remakes.

Need to remake Resident Evil 4?

As much as the question of when Resident Evil 4 should remake, it’s not really a question of when Resident Evil 4 should get a remake. The game’s reception and its longevity over the years are sufficient to guarantee a final remake, even if there are no reports suggesting that the project is in progress.

Everything that happens is working fine, and as I mentioned earlier, I and many others have pre-installed the remake and are ready before the launch date. However, for other Resident Evil games and perhaps Resident Evil 4 itself, you may not be pressured to have its release date arriving soon.

