Discord, a chat app for gamers, is said to have talked about dealing with Microsoft





Gamer-popular social media company San Francisco Discord has negotiated with Microsoft for a deal that could exceed $ 10 billion, according to people who were briefed on the situation.

The discussion was preliminary and there were no imminent transactions, said one of those who refused to be identified because the discussion was confidential. Negotiations were held as video games grew rapidly in a pandemic and Microsoft, one of the world’s most valuable tech companies, strengthened its gaming business by trading.

Many of Microsoft’s acquisitions in recent years have focused on the online community, including the purchase of LinkedIn, GitHub, and the game developer who created Minecraft. Last summer, Microsoft was in talks to buy the video app TikTok. The discussion later fell apart. In September, Microsoft also acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of several large game studios, for $ 7.5 billion.

With over 100 million active users each month, Discord is very popular in pandemics because people use the service to chat with each other while playing games. The San Francisco-based company, which has raised nearly $ 600 million since 2014, is aware of the issue after years of preliminary negotiations with various suitors. Another said.

Private companies, which investors valued at $ 7 billion in December, are also candidates for public holding. This month, Discord hired the first Chief Financial Officer. This indicates that it may be preparing for an initial public offering.

Microsoft and Discord spokespersons declined to comment. VentureBeat previously reported that Discord was discussing the deal, and Bloomberg reported Microsoft’s involvement.

Professor Joost van Dreunen of New York University, who studies the video game business, said Discord would naturally fit into Microsoft’s Xbox video game business if the deal was signed. He said Microsoft was building the hardware, buying the software, and now connecting everything with the connective tissue of the community.

Microsoft says it wants to make it easy to play games at home on the Xbox console or on the go with your mobile phone. In the last three months of 2020, the gaming business generated $ 5 billion in revenue for the first time following the release of the new Xbox console.

Discord was founded in 2015 by programmers and entrepreneurs Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy as a platform for video game players to chat and hang out during the game. In 2017, it gained mainstream attention as a far-right meetinghouse that used Discord to organize a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Since then, Discord has implemented stricter content moderation rules and banned the alt-right community. A small community, which is essentially an app that allows you to create private servers, has audio, text, and video chat options.

Last year, Discord announced plans to extend it to everyday use of all types of online groups, not just games. It has been used for activities such as university classes and for holding events such as Black Lives Matter protests.

According to one, the company exceeded $ 100 million in revenue last year. Discord makes money by selling subscriptions to premium versions of the service.

