Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Folded Phone





Samsung may skip the Galaxy Note 21 this year, but there’s a new replacement for the foldable Z-series. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 lined up for the 2021 launch, it’s rumored that a third foldable part with a unique design will be added later this year.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip fold once along one hinge. This third foldable device is set up for a two-fold phone with two hinges. Apps, games, and video content allegedly utilize the more common 16: 9 or 18: 9 aspect ratios.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a 25: 9 aspect ratio, but it’s not suitable for users of apps like Snapchat and Instagram. The Galaxy Z Flip supports a narrow 21.9: 9. The standard aspect ratio makes the mystery much more likely to fold.

The report is from Nikkei Asia and the outlet cites insider sources. A bi-fold device heading for Samsung’s Galaxy Z series could come out soon this year. If so, it will be on display at Samsung’s Unpacked event in September. That doesn’t mean that manufacturers will be hosting this year’s event in the same format as last year.

It’s not the first time I’ve heard Samsung working on a third foldable to add to the lineup. CFO and President Yunho Choi has dropped a clue. In the company’s fourth-quarter revenue (via Seeking Alpha), Hee-seop Choi said he couldn’t discuss unreleased products, but Samsung is working on a “some form factor design” for the foldable category. Made fun of having. This is consistent with what we’ve heard, as we also have multiple patents for triple-folding devices (with double-folding).

Nikkei Asia enhances foldable range for higher prices and unique designs that make them popular mobile phones compared to Samsung’s standard Galaxy S21-like phone candy bar designs He adds that he is enthusiastic about doing. In fact, Samsung has set a high ambition to make foldable sales comparable to those of the Galaxy Note series. This isn’t too difficult as the Galaxy Note 21 is reportedly canceled due to a shortage of supplies.

Details are still thin on the ground and have not been confirmed at this stage. However, Samsung is famous for leaks around the product, so you’ll definitely hear it sooner.

