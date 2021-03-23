Aplets & Cotlets Candy Makers Closing 101 Years Later | Business





Cashmere, WA After more than 100 years of business, Washington Aplets & Cotlets fruit candy maker Liberty Orchards Co. has announced that it will close June 1st altogether.

Greg Taylor, 72, the grandson of Armen Tertsagian, co-founder of Liberty Orchards, said the family had been unlucky for several years and was looking for a buyer. Taylor, who has been running the company for 43 years, said he was very, very ready to retire and the younger generation of his family was not interested in continuing surgery.

It’s bitter, but it’s certainly sweeter than bitter. Obviously, disappointed that we couldn’t continue, it was time for all of us to move on, Taylor told Capital Press on Friday. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported us.

Founded in 1920, Liberty Orchards continues to look for buyers of assets.

For decades, the company has purchased raw material concentrates, purees and frozen dried fruits from processors around the world. Apple concentrates were primarily sourced from apples in Washington.

The closure of the company affects about 55 full-time employees.

According to Taylor, he is proud to have provided jobs to thousands of families over the last 100 years.

Due to the closure, people will no longer be able to purchase Aplets & Cotlets candies after this June.

The community near Wenachi, Cashmere, Washington, was upset when the company announced news of an imminent closure.

Liberty Orchard is part of Cashmere’s identity, Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher told Eater Seattle a food publication.

In a statement, the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce stated that Liberty Orchard had made Cashmere a destination for travelers.

In Aplets & Cotlets’ Facebook announcement of the closure, hundreds of people commented and many called the next closure sad and sad. Many people shared their memories of the factory tour.

I have been enjoying Aplets & Cotlets for over 50 years. I sincerely hope that someone will buy the business and continue the tradition, one comment said.

Liberty Orchards was founded in 1920 by two Armenian immigrants, Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian.

The two started their venture by buying a small orchard, but the times were tough and they were looking for ways to take advantage of the surplus fruit. After research and development, they launched the first candy line, an apple and walnut confectionery based on the famous Near Eastern candy known as Turkish Delight.

They called this the fairy candy Aprets.

A few years later, they created a second product, cotlets, made of apricots and walnuts.

Over the decades, the company has expanded its product line to include products such as Fruit Delight, Desert Delight, Fruitlet and Orchard Bar.

Since 1920, three generations of families have managed the business. The second generation, John Chaquilian and Richard Odabasian, ran the business from 1956 to the 1980s. Since then, the third generation, Greg Taylor, has been president.

According to Taylor, the fourth-generation family did not grow up in Cashmere and has their own careers and families elsewhere, so no one will continue to do business.

People are sad to close, but he said he was grateful for the time we spent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos