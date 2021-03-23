SEB Accelerates Digital Journey with Google Cloud Partnership





Stockholm, March 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / -SEB and Google Cloud today announced that they have entered into a strategic and long-term partnership to accelerate the bank’s digital journey. SEB, a leading Nordic financial services company, uses Google Cloud’s innovative cloud technology to work together to create pioneering new banking services for its customers.

SEB’s innovation studio and next-generation banking platform, SEBx, benefits from Google’s infrastructure and data cloud technologies such as Kubernetes Engine and CloudSQL, enabling banks to be more cost-effective, flexible and network-scalable. It helps to do. As part of the expansion partnership announced today, SEB will use Google Cloud more widely across the banking group to speed up its digital efforts and deliver new solutions to its customers.

“This is an important step in SEB’s technological transformation,” said Johan Torgeby, SEB’s president and CEO. “With Google Cloud, we’re embarking on a journey to the cloud and accelerating our digitization plans. This partnership enables us to use data in a more intelligent way and speed up the creation of new and innovative solutions for our customers. Google Cloud is an important partner in the data journey, both on the infrastructure side and as the world’s leading artificial intelligence expert. “

SEB uses Google Cloud throughout the company to:

Create innovative services in retail and corporate banking for your customers based on data, analytics, and processing technologies. Improve risk analysis through Google Cloud computational scalability. Enhance your financial reporting capabilities with Google Cloud data management tools. Explore digital assistants to increase customer service levels and enable SEB employees to provide higher quality personal service to their customers. We work with new innovative products and services to provide our customers with a better user experience, including increased sustainability transparency and savings based on new datasets.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “The financial services industry is changing rapidly to meet growing customer expectations. We will work with SEB to co-develop new products based on data, analytics and AI to further enhance the user experience. It’s transforming the whole thing. We’re happy to work with market leaders like SEB. “

About SEBSEB SEBSEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong belief that innovative companies are the key to creating a better world. SEB has a long-term perspective and supports customers in good and bad times. In Sweden and the Baltic States, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, banking operations focus on corporate and investment banking operations based on the provision of full service to enterprises and institutional investors. The international nature of SEB’s business is reflected in its presence in about 20 countries around the world. As of December 31, 2020, the Group’s total assets were SEK 3,404 billion and assets under management were SEK 2,106 billion. The group has approximately 15,500 employees. For more information on SEB, please visit https://www.sebgroup.com.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

Source Google Cloud

