OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Released Today: How to Watch Live Streams, Expected Price





The OnePlus 9 series is set to go on sale today (March 23rd). The Chinese company will bring the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphones alongside the affordable OnePlus 9R at today’s event. Alongside mobile phones, the company launches the long-awaited OnePlus watch, which features a circular design. OnePlus continues to reveal more details about future devices prior to its official debut. However, key specifications for the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus Watch have also been leaked online.

OnePlus 9 series launches live stream, timing in India

The OnePlus 9 Series will be available today at 7:30 pm EST (10 am EST or 2:00 pm GMT). Livestreamed through the official OnePlus channels on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. You can watch it live below:

Prices for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch in India (estimated)

The price of the OnePlus 9 series in India has not yet been officially announced. However, just hours before the official announcement, pricing details were revealed online, according to a tweet by Tarekomi Abhishek Yadav. OnePlus 9 will start with Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will also be available in Rs with a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. 54,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be available in Rs. 64,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. On the other hand, OnePlus 9R may debut in Rs. 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 43,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

Alongside the phone, the OnePlus Watch will go on sale today and could be available for € 150, tweeted Ishan Agarwal of Tarekomi.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (expected)

OnePlus recently announced a partnership with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad to help bring an upgraded camera experience on both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company also confirmed that both OnePlus 9 phones come with WarpCharge 50 Wireless and WarpCharge 65T Fast Charge.

The rumored factory also leaked some key details about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 9 will debut with a 6.55-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, and the OnePlus 9 Pro could have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD + (1,440×3,216 pixels) display. .. The OnePlus 9 Pro is designed to have a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature all three sensors and an additional 8-megapixel sensor. It is estimated that the cell phone also has a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which OnePlus recently confirmed. You can also expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage on both models.

In terms of batteries, it is rumored that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also expected to be ready to run on Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11. However, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 9 series comes with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.

OnePlus 9R Specifications (Forecast)

In addition to the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R has been confirmed to debut at today’s launch event. The phone will arrive in India first and is teased to provide an affordable yet robust flagship experience. It is rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz display. The company has also stopped offering some new gaming features through OnePlus 9R. In addition, the phone was previously expected to be released on the OnePlus 9 Lite or OnePlus 9E Monica.

OnePlus Watch Specifications (Forecast)

The OnePlus Watch is the last major announcement of today’s launch and the company’s most anticipated device. The smartwatch has a circular dial and is presumed to come with an IP68 certified build. Warp Charge It is also rumored that it comes with a quick charge. Other specifications for the OnePlus Watch may include a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixel) HDAM OLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection, a 402mAh battery, and GPS support. There are rumors that there is a limited edition cobalt with a special vegan leather strap.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

