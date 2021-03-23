Ride the remote revolution and protect the future of your business





Research Triangle, NC: 70% of global employees surveyed report high job satisfaction and 56% report high home productivity. Employees prefer the flexibility of working remotely, and 88% of large enterprise participants want to work from home (WFH) or 83 of the IT decision makers (ITDM) of the enterprises surveyed. % Expects post-pandemic work to be remote in at least half the time, so if management agrees with these benefits, work from anywhere (WFA) for at least some time. .. Research shows that it is one of the most time-consuming challenges in IT, and ITDM feels ready to address a pandemic that is more than a security threat. The majority of companies surveyed (63%) are interested in Device-as-a-Service (DaaS).Offering to free up valuable time and resources for more strategic projects

A year after the global telecommuting revolution, the transition to telecommuting (WFH) and telecommuting (WFA) is having a profound impact on corporate digital transformation and data security concerns. According to a survey of Lenovo’s new Future of Work and Digital Transformation, the majority of companies (83%) expect to work remotely for at least half the time, but 60% of employees just agree. I am happy to do so. These new findings show more than 8,000 employees and IT decisions across 14 markets for companies of all sizes regarding the impact of remote work, including job satisfaction, technology challenges, and solutions conducted in early 2021. Part of a global survey of ITDM.

One important insight is that workers have taken a step towards navigating the new WFH life. Most employees (83%) want a hybrid work model after COVID. Companies are willing to respond because they know this is a way to encourage employee involvement and attract new talent. Enabling remote work represents a shift in digital adoption, and the use of personal devices for work is increasing. Widespread adoption of collaboration cloud and software. There is also increasing focus on data security between IT capabilities in enterprises of all sizes. The study also shows that trusted technology providers need to play an important role in the development of future digital strategies. Devices as a service (DaaS), on the other hand, is gaining attention among large companies to make it easier for them to provide the latest services to their employees. As a way to date technology devices and free up valuable resources for more strategic priorities.

Lenovo President and Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lancy said: “Because both the enterprise and its employees are optimistic about the future of hybrid work and remote collaboration, today’s IT departments face rising data security and compliance resource costs.“ Enterprises more than ever. Needs a trusted technology partner to fully control hardware, software, and services to maximize value and enhance security. “

Employees Overcome Remote Work Burnout and Start Accepting Hybrid Work

In contrast to the initial concerns that telecommuting would lead to an increase in employee burnout within the first year of the pandemic, Lenovo’s study found that most workers adapted very well to WFH and WFA. It was shown to be. Overall their work. Currently, about 60% of the employees surveyed prefer remote work in at least half the time, and more than one-third almost or always want WFH / WFA. This sentiment grows among workers in large companies, with about two-thirds of respondents in large companies prefer to work remotely for at least half the time. It’s not uncommon to work with teams across continents and time zones, especially in large organizations. This makes the physical location of the office less relevant to effective collaboration.

Nevertheless, employees pose many challenges. The most important of these is a slow or unstable internet connection at home. In addition, about half of SMEs (50%) and SMEs or very small businesses (42%) report delays or challenges in getting all sorts of IT support when needed. doing. Enterprises are encouraged to consider LTE or 5G-integrated always-on PCs as a way to provide greater security by freeing employees from relying solely on their home Wi-Fi network. .. Smarter devices, services, and software solutions that can self-diagnose and anticipate IT problems are also useful for small businesses that typically do not have a strong IT support team.

Ninety percent of the workers surveyed want the option to go to the office to reach out to colleagues, and 56% say they are more productive at home, changing the role of the office. It’s clear. The office is no longer the place to work. It has evolved into a place where people can connect and collaborate while leaving deep work for concentrated time at home.

Blurred lines on workers’ personal and professional digital devices show how we work

Remotework has also led to a new suite of digital hardware, software, and service solutions. The collection of work devices and technologies is becoming more and more personal and collaborative. Employees are becoming more and more enthusiastic about using personal devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets for work, with 79% of employee respondents making voice and video calls, email, work, etc. They say they use their smartphones for work-related tasks. chat. For PCs, technologies such as AI-based noise canceling during calls, webcam privacy shutters when not in use, natural low-blue light eye care for displays, and better device cooling are all smart devices. It is ranked as the top function of. Employees of all business sizes. However, workers are not fully utilizing the company’s programs to raise money to purchase technology. Eighty percent of IT departments reported they would be happy to cover their purchases of work-related equipment, but 22% of employees have used these policies.

Not surprisingly, collaboration clouds and software tools that address the needs of video calls and concurrent document collaboration are now essential for a whopping 97% of employees. Almost two-thirds of respondents also say that these tools help improve productivity and efficiency.

Innovation first, always security – no digital transformation without digital security and services

As the use of remotely connected clouds and collaboration tools increases (even smart home devices can increase the risk to corporate data when employees log on from home), data security is, of course, IT. Has jumped to the forefront of considerations and is now digital transformation. This concern is putting more and more strain on IT department resources. ITDM feels more prepared for another pandemic than for data threats. Today, data security and compliance draws the most time and money from IT capabilities, but most large and medium-sized businesses are already subscribed to IT security services.

Enterprises of all sizes need to work on the best ways to ensure security by consolidating partner security services, and work on a more agile, business-centric security approach that also focuses on cloud and data. Almost all companies are implementing some kind of continuity plan, such as cloud-based data backup (45%), physical data backup (39%), and data security training (39%), in response to these growing concerns. I am reporting.

With the rise of the subscription culture, ITDM respondents, especially those from medium and large enterprises, keep their hardware up-to-date, extend their technology needs over time, and more strategic projects. He also expressed growing interest in DaaS solutions that can free up time and resources for this. .. Almost two-thirds (63%) are more interested in one-tenth of companies currently subscribing to services like DaaS. This shows an increasing crossover of the “Everything as a Service” (EaaS) trend from consumers. In the commercial area. Expect the EaaS model to extend IT deployments, accelerate to turnkey solutions, and reduce duration from months to days.

Access the full findings here: https: //news.lenovo.com/press-kits/lenovo-future-of-work-study-march-2021/

Lenovo’s future work and transformation research

The fieldwork of this survey was conducted from January 15th to February 11th, 2021 by a quantitative survey of a total of 8,533 global respondents. The survey sample consists of approximately the same number of respondents from the Australian, Brazilian, Chinese, French, German, Indian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Russian, Singapore, UK and US markets. Respondents include current telecommuting business end users who worked in the office prior to the pandemic and IT decision makers who have made policy or location changes by the company for the pandemic after March 2020. It was.

