Collaboration develops devices aimed at revolutionizing resuscitation-Med-Tech Innovation





NHS Tayside, Scottish Health Innovations Ltd (SHIL), and performance maker Keela Outdoors have collaborated to design and develop devices aimed at revolutionizing first responder resuscitation processes.

An innovative device named SARUS-CPR Hood, an acronym for Safer Airway Resuscitation, was invented by Professor Peter Stonebridge, Medical Director of NHS Baysides.

This is a small, lightweight hood made of clear cloth that creates a barrier between the patient and the resuscitating individual. The hood reduces the risk of contamination and infection by bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19.

The hood is designed for trained CPR responders to easily put on as soon as a fallen patient arrives at the scene. It also reduces the time it takes to initiate airway ventilation and helps make resuscitation safer for both patients and staff.

The SARUS-CPRhood can be used by trained personnel in a variety of situations, including hospitals, general practitioners, and ambulances.

Professor Peter Stonebridge, Medical Director of NHS Baysides, said: In healthcare.

Thanks to the opinions of other manufacturing and design experts, the core of the idea has evolved into SARUS-CPR hood, and we are very grateful to all the collaborators of this project.

Rod Mountain, clinical leader of the project’s NHS Bayside, added: As an NHS worker, I am very proud to be involved in the development. This is a true collaboration between NHS Tayside and Keela, leveraging great local engineering and garment manufacturing expertise. COVID-19 has driven innovation and encouraged us to consider different approaches to PPE, but we now believe that its application goes far beyond the current pandemic.

In connection with the creation of the SARUS-CPR hood, Keira has previously supported the NHS by manufacturing PPE at Glenrothes’ site. At the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the team expanded the company’s facilities by 10,000 square feet, creating 50 new jobs to meet demand and comply with social distance guidelines. The team sent weekly PPEs to the NHS using fabrics produced in Scotland from Coupar Angus.

As part of the development process, SARUS-CPR hoods have undergone extensive testing. The SARUS-CPR hood will be available throughout the UK later this year.

Robert Rea, Head of Innovation at SHIL, said: Theteamsat NHS Tayside and Keelahave played a key role in realizing that ambition. Their clinical and manufacturing expertise, combined with SHIL’s intellectual property and commercialization expertise, has accelerated their launch into the market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos