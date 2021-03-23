Microsoft in early negotiations to acquire Discord, a game-focused chat platform





New Delhi: Technology giant Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the game-focused chat platform Discord for more than $ 10 billion. Negotiations are currently in the early stages, according to a Bloomberg report, and Discord may decide to publish instead. The chat platform is also in talks with Epic Games and Amazon on a similar deal, the report said.

Discords’ sales plans were first reported by Venturebeat on March 22, with multiple parties showing interest in acquiring the company. Discord reached a valuation of $ 7 billion in December after raising $ 140 million in a funding round led by Greenoaks Capital. It raised $ 100 million in June last year. The company may soon consider a double-digit acquisition, according to Venturebeats sources.

The purchase of Discord could be a strategic acquisition for Microsoft. The company is primarily a Slack-like platform for gamers and serves as a great way for businesses to connect directly to the gaming community around the world. The platform hosts the entire gaming platform community, including consoles, PCs, and mobiles. Microsoft may consider strengthening the Xbox community through acquisitions.

Discord allows gamers around the world to interact via voice, text, and even video. Gamers can already connect to their Xbox account, but there is no official way to do the same with Sonys PlayStation. Microsoft can take advantage of this acquisition to make it a platform specifically for gamers using the Xbox and Windows platforms.

Xbox makers have been considering strengthening their offerings on Xbox for some time. We have acquired Zenimax Media, a gaming company that owns Bethesda Studios, the company behind high-end games such as The Elder Scrolls series and Doom. Since then, Microsoft has made Bethesda games available on the Gamepass subscription service.

