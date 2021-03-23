Eridanos Murder Review Defective Execution





Outside World: PS4 Eridanos Review Murder

It sounds great on paper, but there’s no shortage of DLC extensions that didn’t fully realize that potential. Murderon Eridanos, the latest extension of The Outer Worlds, is one such example, offering some interesting and engaging concepts that don’t sustain momentum throughout the experience.

This is disappointing because DLC has a sufficiently novel concept. After the murder of the prominent Starlet Halcyon Helen is reported, the player is contacted by the administrator of the company she worked for. Aspiring to get rid of the scandal as soon as possible, he investigates the murder, finds the true culprit, and hires a player to put them behind the bar.

To do this, the player moves to the planet of Elidanos. When they get there, they are given a new gun to the mismatched amp. This will help you find clues scattered around the world, as well as the various suspects to ask and the stories you will discover.

It is entirely up to them the order in which players investigate each suspect and whether they use the clues they find when preparing the accusation.

Not only that, players are free to engage in research in a variety of ways. You can enthusiastically gather all the clues, ask each suspect, and connect how each was associated with the murder.

Similarly, they can play multiple aspects to gain the support of all parties involved in the investigation and get as much reward as possible for their efforts.

Players can also charge with Guns Blazing, eliminating those who could interfere with the results they want most.

It’s all so much fun, and it inherits the sense of self-expression and selection-driven gameplay that made playing The Outer Worlds so much fun in the first place.

This is only enhanced by the excellent characters present in the Elidanos murder. From burned-out tossball players to gurus who provide masochistic enlightenment to company executives, there’s no shortage of great additions to Outerworld’s oddball roster.

Each character is also fairly well written, and their conversation straddles the subtle line between honesty and heartwarming satire.

Unfortunately, survey-based gameplay only lasts very long and ends after 75% of the DLC is complete. From there, the player’s choices and actions for most of the DLC become pointless and focus on the big reveal and the good or bad endings where you have to choose between them.

This twist isn’t terrible when it comes to writing, and it makes sense for players who approach the survey in a particular way. However, it also does the rest of the expansion, and the choice seems superficial and even meaningless. This seems to reduce the overall DLC and, as a result, reduce the value of the complete experience.

The murders of Elidanos are similarly mixed in terms of their performance and expression. Like The Outer Worlds itself, the extension looks good graphically and contains music suitable for gameplay.

However, this is not the case when the player reaches the last quarter of the DLC. When they go to some of the larger areas or buildings, the game often stops on the truck to load textures, NPCs, and parts of the environment.

This happens every time the player approaches the above area or building. The only viable way to get around it is to play the game on a next generation console, but this isn’t really the ideal workaround if the DLC is released on the final generation platform. ..

This is really disappointing. That’s because most players spend a lot of time waiting for the game to come together and get out of the immersive feeling they’ve built.

The Outer Worlds’ Murder at Eridanos DLC is the epitome of a mixed bag. All of its high points have flaws and missteps that prevent it from reaching the heights that it can otherwise have. It’s still fun to enjoy, but anyone who participates in the expansion should be prepared for some headaches as well.

Outside World: Eridanos Murder

Reviewer: Keenan McCall | A copy provided by the publisher.

Open-ended gameplay during the Pros survey sequence. Conversation with well-written characters. Interesting theme. Disadvantages A twist in the story makes the rest of the DLC meaningless. The choices are shallow and technical performance issues.

Release date March 17, 2021

Developer Obsidian Entertainment

PublisherTake-Two interactive private departments

ConsolesPS4, Xbox One, PC

