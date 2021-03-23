Report: COVID-led innovation in technology, media and telecom





Throughout technology, media and telecommunications, innovation is driven by the economic and social impact of global pandemics, resulting in accelerated growth in video, virtual (VR) and cloud technologies.

From 5G to cloud to virtual reality, both enterprise and consumer technologies continue to offer opportunities to business ecosystems around the world, according to the latest Deloitte Australia Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Forecast Report. Will Castles, a leader in Deloitte Australia’s telco, media and entertainment, said that while some technologies followed expected growth patterns, pandemics created an unprecedented acceleration of technology in our lives. He said he had radically changed the way he worked.

According to Castles, all this year’s trends have been shaped to some extent by a pandemic, accelerating year-to-year change in some regions, and interesting curve balls in others, after 2021. Important new challenges and opportunities have emerged.

In particular, telemedicine is expected to become widespread in Australia, with more than 10% of Australians using telemedicine services on a regular basis in 2021 and expected to exceed the global average for telemedicine adoption. ..

Deloitte’s report also predicts that Australia will be in line with global trends. VR, Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) sales increased 100% in 2021 above 2019 levels, software and services related to this technology. Women’s sports are expected to account for up to 25% of total sports time broadcast by 2025, accounting for the majority of total sports consumption and the growth of new sports consumers.

Deloitte Australia also predicts that the level of integration of athlete data platforms and related services for Tier 1 sports organizations will increase as large players seek to expand their capabilities and reach.

Telecommunications advertising innovation

Brand descriptions and advertising changes by telcos are also needed to drive telecommunications innovation. COVID-19 shows how much the world relies on excellent, fast and reliable internet connections. This has led to more people migrating online, but the challenge is for operators to refocus on telling the brand’s story to a large digital audience.

Ben Lukawski, Chief Strategy Officer of Zenith, said the telecommunications company is a pandemic shadow hero, shifting our lives online and staying connected to entertainment, work and commerce. Stated.

Read more Why Good Luck Likes Heroes

According to Zeniths’ latest Business Intelligence-Telecommunications report, Australia’s telecommunications advertising shows slow but steady growth. It is projected to reach $ 314 million by 2023, compared to $ 365 million in 2019. Globally, Zenith predicts that communications advertising spending will increase by 4.7% in 2021, 4.4% in 2022, and 4.3% in 2023.

Locally, like other markets, digital advertising has rebounded more strongly than other media channels, 217 million by 2023, close to pre-pandemic levels, compared to $ 224 million in 2019. It is expected to reach the dollar. While the Telco brand spends more on digital media than the average (56% of the average advertiser, 49% of its budget was spent on digital channels in 2020), digital advertising is It’s also the only channel where telecom advertising is on the rise.

Looking to the future, Zenith says telco brands will increase their digital advertising spend by an average of 5% annually between 2019 and 2023, with digital advertising accounting for 54% of all communications advertising by 2023. I predicted.

Their challenge is to move from not being sung to being recognized and appreciated for their efforts. According to Lukawski, the proliferation of 5G and the newly discovered reality of virtual reality give telecommunications brands the opportunity to be in the limelight.

Read more Qantas Trial Digital Health Pass

Don’t miss the wealth of insights and content provided by CMO A / NZ and sign up for our weekly CMO Digest Newsletter and Information Services here.

You can also follow the CMO on Twitter: @CMO Australia, join the CMO conversation on LinkedIn: CMO ANZ, and update regularly from the LinkedIn company page on CMO Australia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos