Incredible Samsung A52 5G Trading Includes 129 Free Samsung Galaxy Buds + Earphones





Online retailer Mobiles.co.uk offers customers a free pair of Galaxy Buds + earphones worth 129 when they buy one of the latest Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals online.

Retailers can choose from multiple Galaxy A52 transactions with 4GB, 18GB, 30GB, or 54GB options available. Trading begins with just 22 per month with popular network provider Vodafone.

The brand new A525G boasts an impressive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, perfect for watching your favorite Netflix shows on the go. The 64MP triple lens camera is perfect for capturing special moments in your Instagram feed. And with a 25W fast charge, the 4500mAh Li-Pro battery powers up your busy day.

Of course, the additional bonus is that every transaction comes with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds + wireless headphones. Freebies will be automatically added to your basket when you check out Mobiles.co.uk and will be shipped with your new Galaxy A525G. This is also true when purchasing the Galaxy A42 model.

Update your phone and get the latest Samsung Galaxy A525G

Enjoy crisp treble and satisfying deep bass with the Samsung Galaxy Buds +. Designed by Grammy Award-winning AKG and equipped with bidirectional speakers. These in-ear headphones provide richer, richer and more harmonious sound. Great for receiving Zoom work calls, listening to your favorite music, and streaming addictive Netflix shows.



Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds + earphones worth 129Mobiles.co.uk Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Deals: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Vodafone, 4GB data, 20 per month, (prepaid 90) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Vodafone, 18GB data , Monthly 23 (prepaid free) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Vodafone, 30GB data, (monthly after cashback 22) Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Vodafone, 54GB data, (monthly after cashback 26)

Mobiles.co.uk also offers a free pair of Beats Flux wireless earphones worth 49.99 when you buy one of the latest iPhone SE deals online.

This retailer has four iPhone SE deals to choose from, 4GB, 18GB, 50GB, or unlimited data options. Trading starts at just 20 per month with popular network providers Vodafone or iD Mobile.

In addition to these great offers, Mobiles.co.uk has also announced a range of unlimited data transactions with network provider iD Mobile.

The plan starts at just 17.99 per month. This means shoppers can enjoy endless streaming, scrolling and downloading, as well as free calls and texting at a lower price.

