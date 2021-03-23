Thank you google …





After about 15 years of great experience at Google, I decided to go on an adventure and embark on a new mission. I’m still very positive about Google’s future, but it’s time to see if I can ride without training wheels. Below is a (slightly edited version) email I sent to my team and colleagues last week.

I’m leaving google. A heart full of gratitude, joy and many deep friendships. I’m uncomfortable and excited about the future. I wish you good luck!

—————————-

Hello team,

January 2006. When the interviewer asked about my personal interests, I just finished solving the link list issue on the whiteboard during a Google interview. I hesitated and fostered a love for poetry. The interviewer immediately asked me to recite my favorite poem *, and then we spent the next 10 minutes discussing it. At that moment, I knew that the company where the two engineers had an interview to discuss beauty, emotions and poetry was special and had to apply. And I did.

I decided to go through an interview, thinking that I would spend only a few years learning how to make consumer goods and starting a company. I fell in love with people, culture, and incredible opportunities and knew little that I would stay for up to 15 years. But now is the time for me to go on an adventure and embark on a new mission.

My time at Google wasn’t a job for me. And I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to work for the first time on a product that had a positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

ChromeOS Team: Congratulations on ChromeOS becoming the second largest operating system in the world! You are on track to change the way students learn in millions of classrooms and homes around the world and give everyone in the world true access to computers! NBU Team: Over the last five years, the next billion users who most need our magic, which is a very important segment of big companies. You were a true innovator-don’t be afraid to create new and useful products, spin them when not scaling, and constantly infuse gas when you hit a groove (Tez / GPay & Files). You reach out to forgotten people, teach the world how to build for everyone in the world, and help make Google a highly beloved company in many countries around the world. It was. There is even greater excitement throughout the company to build for NBU by encouraging Google to build for new internet users. I’m looking forward to the next magic. Google Pay Team: Started by driving the transformation of digital payments in India. Today, millions of users, billions of transactions, and even millions of merchants, later even streetside sellers, are accepting payments using GPay! And all of this will be completed in just over three years. Then, overcoming one of the worst years in human history, we brought a rethought-out GPay to the United States and Singapore. Launch feedback is very positive, especially with younger and more mobile users. You are riding one of the biggest waves of technology and will change your relationship with money. Hold firmly. You have the right strategy, the right team, and the wind is on your back. This vehicle will be magnificent! Payment Platform Team: You are the silent champion who drives Google’s economic growth. Without your tireless efforts, none of Google’s businesses can grow and trade safely and reliably. You’ve done an incredible job over the last few years to rebuild your engine while flying at full speed. Everywhere, I’m looking forward to a way to allow everyone to pay and make money from Google. Google Finance (finance.google.com) Team: You have acquired the highly beloved Google assets and have beautifully revamped them for worldwide use. I know there are big plans for the future. We look forward to seeing how more people understand the power of the equity market and how it can help make investments more accessible and equitable for everyone. NBU Country Team: For many Google employees working in Africa, APAC, LATAM, and MENA are products built by Google that are inspiring to hear your voice become more important. I know there is much more to do. But we are light-years ahead of where we were just a little while ago. You helped digitize your economy, made Google feel local, and pushed Google’s investment in your country to an unprecedented level. Your passion and leadership is to improve Google and lay the foundation for a successful future for users around the world. Thank you for everything you do every day for the next billion users.

Having the opportunity to work with you and serve as a leader is one of the greatest highlights of my life. Thank you for trusting me, teaching me, learning through mistakes, and inspiring me at every stage.

The last day on Google is April 30th. I haven’t decided what to start next. Take a moment to chill, talk to interesting people, reconnect with the outside world and ride your bike (my latest obsession, picked up during the blockade)! I know my decision can shock many of you, and I apologize for any pain or disappointment this may cause. But we often hear that our time on earth is our most valuable resource. And it’s time for me to find new ways to influence it.

I am very grateful to this wonderful company when embarking on the next chapter of my life. Our leadership, especially Sundar, who bet on me, a novice PM 10 and a half years ago, sponsored me. An opportunity to learn, grow, make mistakes, and build deep friendships that I cherish forever. We also thank our leadership team and everything you have achieved based on our mission to open up financial opportunities and make Google feel like it’s being built for everyone. I feel like I attended Google’s Product & Team Building School, but I don’t think I can fully express how grateful I am for the opportunity. The world is digitizing at an unprecedented pace, and due to Google’s talent, the best hasn’t come yet.

My priority at this point is to ensure that it keeps running brilliantly with minimal interruption. I know you have solid support for our leadership, who are confident in the strategic importance of payments and NBU. We can’t wait for our collective vision of supporting you from afar to come true months or years in the future.

Celebrating the many beautiful moments that Google and you have given me, I leave my heart full of gratitude and joy. Thank you very much ,

~ Caesar

All you who sleep tonight by Vikram Seth

Everyone sleeping tonight

Far from the one you love,

I have no hands on the left or right,

And the emptiness above

I know you are not alone.

The whole world shares your tears,

It may be 2 nights or 1 night,

And some for their all year.

Public ByCaesarSengupta Vice President and General Manager, Payments and Next Billion User Initiative, Google Follow

