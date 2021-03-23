Inflation fears creating “extraordinary” technological opportunities: Invesco





Invesco’s Kristina Hooper is trying to get the money to work as Treasury yields put pressure on tech stocks.

Hooper, who oversees $ 1.3 trillion in assets, predicts that the group’s growth potential will ultimately overcome inflation concerns.

“Whenever a technology sale is seen, it’s an opportunity to buy some of the attractive names on the investor’s wishlist. The long-term potential of technology is extraordinary,” said the company’s chief global market strategist. Because it is. ” He told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday.

In the last five weeks, technology-intensive Nasdaq has been off by more than 5%, but benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have risen by 40%.

“Usually there is an initial digestion period when yields move to higher levels,” Hooper said. “In fact, stocks work well in rising interest rates, so this is an opportunity to learn the technology, as performance is likely to improve over the next 12 months.”

But first, investors may need an iron stomach to overcome instability. Despite Nasdaq’s strong performance on Monday, she warns that more volatility is ahead.

According to Hooper, the 10-year yield is currently around 1.69% and could jump to at least 2% in the coming months. She speculated that the level was likely to drop the Nasdaq by 10%.

“This is likely to be a very strong economic recovery,” she said. “This has shown and is expected to rise significantly over the next decade.”

Yields this year have risen by more than 85% so far.

Hooper said he expects Covid-19 vaccination and continued resumption to unleash the demand that has accumulated in the economy. But she isn’t sounding the alarm.

“Inflation is expected to rise, but I think it will be temporary,” Hooper said. “Long-term forces like innovation like vitality should put downward pressure on prices.”

Overall, she said long-term investors should have broad exposure to equities, including circulation.

“The world will enter economic recovery mode,” Hooper said. “In fact, some countries are already there and it will be a strong recovery.”

