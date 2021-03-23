New York Institute of Technology Hosts Biotechnology Summit, Industry Innovator on April 8th





On April 8th, industry and academic experts, innovators and entrepreneurs will meet at the New York Institute of Technology’s Biotechnology Summit.

On Thursday, April 8th, industry and academic experts, innovators and entrepreneurs gathered at the New York Tech Biotechnology Summit “Innovation After COVID” on a variety of timely topics related to the fast-growing biotechnology industry. Discuss about. Innovations to address COVID-19, biotechnology startup ecosystems and their supporters, biotechnology’s role in sustainable solutions, and breakthrough future biotechnology innovations in the region.

The summit is sponsored by NYIT College of Engineering and Computing Sciences and Carter, an intellectual property law firm at DeLuca & Farrell LLP.

Register for the Virtual Summit here: https: //www.nyit.edu/events/biotechnology_summit_innovation_in_the_time_of_covid

Panelists and panelists for this event, which runs from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm EST, include:

Keynote: Dr. Kevin Tracey of Northwell Health and Bioelectronics will begin a half-day summit with a keynote addressing his pioneering research into the molecular basis of inflammation and bioelectronics medicine.

Panel: Innovations to Address COVID-19 The first panel of entrepreneurial and corporate representatives, from cell-based biosensors and smart materials, to the development of vaccines and rapid test kits, to keep people safe in the workplace We have developed a variety of technologies, including gateways for. They discuss their exciting discoveries and explain how a team of industry and academia innovators have developed ventilators at record speeds to address the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Moderators: Babak Beheshti, Ph.D., Dean of NYIT College of Engineering and Computing Sciences

Panelists: – SymptomSense Founder and CEO Derek Peterson – Voice Technologies Business Development Director Tom Powell – Rover Diagnostics Co-Founder and CEO Mark Fasiano – NYIT Engineering Professor, Computing Science

Panel: Meet experts who support biotechnology entrepreneurs and researchers by providing the resources needed to succeed in the biotechnology startup ecosystem. Finding lab spaces, identifying investors, connecting with service providers and strategic partners, and more, you need more than just an idea to grow and build a successful biotechnology company.

Moderators: Michael Nizich, Ph.D., Director of New York Techs Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center (ETIC)

Panelists: – Carmella Stephens, Ph.D. , Partner, Attorney, Carter, DeLuca & Farrell LLP (Event Sponsor) – Cat Donaldson, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Development and Biotechnology Program Officer, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Technology Transfer Office – Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Design Technology One Mary Howard – William Hanes, JD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of iCell Gene Therapeutics.Senior Fellow of Biotechnology Center

Presentation: Sustainable Alternatives to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Patrick Gruber, CEO of GEVO, a Texas-based biofuel company, talks about sustainable alternatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Learn how GEVO is commercializing next-generation biofuels using diesel, gasoline and jet fuels. May achieve zero carbon emissions.

Panel: Biotechnology The future is here The amazing biotechnology companies in our area help paralyzed individuals regain their movements, so they can read brain waves and launch rockets with computers and biofuel-controlled hats. Even devices make the impossible possible and make science fiction a reality. Find out about the latest futuristic biotechnology innovations.

Moderators: Aydin Farajidavar, Ph.D., Professor of NYIT College of Engineering and Computing Sciences

Panelists: – Northwell Health Vice President of Advanced Engineering & Technology Chad Bouton; Founder of Neuvotion – AJ Keller, Founder of Neurosity – Sascha Deri, CEO, BluShift Aerospace– Rose-Marie Auclair, Co-Founder and CSO, Woodlight – Alan Kriegstein, President , ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc.

