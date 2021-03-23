According to analysts, the iPhone 13 will be available in September 2021.





The COVID-19 messed up Apple’s launch schedule last year, resulting in the iPhone 12 lineup arriving in late October. But this year, Apple seems to be back on track with the regular September launch schedule for the new iPhone. According to Wedbush’s supply chain analysis by Daniel Ives, Apple plans to unveil its 2021 iPhone lineup in late September 2021, but no other details have been revealed. Also read-iPhone 13 to get Samsung LTPO display to support 120Hz refresh rate

Whatever the iPhone 13, iPhone 12S, or what Apple ultimately calls the 2021 iPhone, is rumored to bring significant upgrades to the iPhone 12 series. The card has a smaller display notch, a better ultra-wide camera, and a high refresh rate display. Apple hasn’t revealed the details of this aspect yet, and as always, you may have to wait until the launch date to find out more. This information is kindly provided by a report from 9To5Mac.Read also-Brazilian regulators are charging Apple $ 2 million for the iPhone 12 not including a charger

iPhone 13 will be released as planned this year

Last year, the COVID-19 situation added complexity to the supply chain, resulting in Apple having to postpone the announcement of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 were released in late October, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini were released by November. The September 2020 launch event was reserved for the Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 6, and iPad 8th generation.Also read-Apple events scheduled for March 23 are reportedly shifted to April

But this year the situation is different. Most smartphone brands have chosen an early launch date this year. A good example is the ROG Phone 5, OnePlus 9 series, and even the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. So it’s not surprising to see Apple launch the iPhone in early September.

Some speculation and revelation suggest some notable upgrades to the iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 S series. The Pro variant is said to get a 120Hz refresh rate display, but regular models can stick to the 60Hz display. Apple is also said to upgrade its ultra-wide camera sensor on all models.

Most importantly, the infamous display notch is likely to shrink in size since it first appeared on the iPhone X in 2017. Apple has come up with a way to combine an IR blaster with a receiver sensor, requiring less space. Some of them, like the iPad Air (2020), sit on the power key, but have gone as far as suggesting a resurgence of the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor.

