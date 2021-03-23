Graphic card prices could rise again as global chip shortages reach crisis





Since semiconductor chips are the brains of all electronics, chip makers tend to be in very high demand, before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in the world. Analysts say that the global tip shortage is now in crisis under extreme stress and demand.

Neil Campling, a media and tech analyst at Mirabaud, says chips are everything. There is a complete storm of supply and demand factors happening here. But basically, there is a new level of demand that can’t keep up, and everyone is at stake and worse.

That’s certainly true, as demand for electronics is skyrocketing due to blockades. From new TVs to next-generation consoles, 5G smartphones and, of course, all new graphics cards, demand is growing significantly everywhere.

Previously, JP Morgan analysts said semi-enterprises shipped 10% to 30% below current demand levels, taking at least three to four quarters for supply to catch up with demand, and one more to customer inventory. He said it would take two quarters. / Distribution channels are replenished to normal levels.

The first problem began when a pandemic occurred because the factory had to be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, since then, not only have semiconductor companies had to catch up, but demand has also increased, as mentioned above.

Even Apple, the largest buyer of semiconductors (which recently acquired all of this year’s 3nm process nodes at TSMC), had to delay the long-awaited iPhone 12 by two months last year due to a lack of chips.

Automakers such as Ford and Nissan have reported a loss of more than $ 2 billion in profits this year due to a shortage of chips alone. Sony and Microsoft are also running out of chips due to the new console. Sony said it couldn’t reach its sales target this year, but Microsoft said supply issues would continue at least until later this year.

Samsung, the world’s second-largest semiconductor buyer (after Apple) and the second-largest producer of chips for its products, had to postpone the launch of high-end smartphones earlier this week. ..

It’s unbelievable that Samsung has sold $ 56 billion of semiconductors to others, consuming $ 36 billion on its own, and may need to delay the launch of one of its products. Mr Camping said.

According to Samsung Co-CEO Ko Dong-jin, there seems to be a serious imbalance when it comes to who prioritizes a limited amount of chips. Automakers are particularly hit hard because they’re at the bottom of the list, even though they spend a total of about $ 37 billion a year on chips.

The worst impact was on cars. Because they were at the end of the party. If Apple spends $ 56 billion a year growing, who will continue to supply supplies first? Camping said.

The worst part is that the chip shortage is still long. As a result, semiconductor companies are trying to raise the price of their second chip within a year.

Camping warned that there were no signs that supply would catch up or demand would decline while prices were rising across the chain. This goes to the people on the street. Expect the car to be more expensive and the phone to be more expensive. This year’s iPhone won’t be cheaper than last year.

This means that even if the supply of the RTX 30 series, RX 6000 series, and Ryzen 5000 series seems to be improving, the price of graphics cards and PC hardware could rise further. Again, it’s even more so that 2021 isn’t the year to upgrade your PC.

What do you think? What do you think about the current global tip shortage? What do you think about the price increase of PC hardware? May I wait a little longer for the hardware to reach normal MSRP? Or do you need to chew a bullet and use more? Please tell us your thoughts!

Vote-Click on the bar or text to vote

Vote-Click on the bar or text to vote

Vote-Click on the bar or text to vote

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos