



David also commanded all the leaders of Israel to help his son Solomon, “Isn’t the Lord your God?” And isn’t he giving you rest in every way? He handed the inhabitants of the land into my hands, and the land was subdued before the Lord and before the people of the Lord. Now set your heart and soul and seek the Lord your God. Therefore, in order to bring the ark of the covenant of the Lord and the holy goods of God to the house built in the name of the Lord, the sanctuary of the Lord God will be born and built.

Chronicles 22: 17-19 NKJV

Go to God, not Google

We are all looking for answers to life’s questions. Especially when you are struggling mentally, relationally, or in any area of ​​our health, finances, or work. With so much knowledge at our fingertips, it’s easy to access your favorite search engine and find the answer you think you need. I don’t know how many times I think, but I will search on Google. Or ask Siri! Yup! Siri knows.

You are not of this world, and as a child of God you need an answer that can only come from God. He is your maker and knows everything about you, especially you still don’t even know about yourself.

In our verse today, King David reminded Israeli leaders to look to God as the source of their answers. He commanded them to seek your heart and soul, the Lord your God. The commandments from the king served as a strong word on David’s day. It was an order that was expected to be obeyed.

This instruction is as essential and necessary for Christians as the leaders David spoke in the verse above. God is speaking, but sometimes our world is so noisy that it is difficult to hear God’s voice. Take your time to be quiet and focus on his voice. That’s what David meant when he said he would direct your love to him. Direct your full attention to him and search to understand and experience him.

One thing today

Invite God to be your source for any question you were trying to find an answer to. Talk to him about it in your prayer time. Then ask him to show you the answer. Look behind the scenes of your Bible in your unity for topics you need to know more about. Please turn to the referenced page and read the section provided. As you do this over the next few weeks, ask God to help you understand God’s Word and clarify His plan.

Additional reading material

Receive such a prayer in your email

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos