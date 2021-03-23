POCO F3 & X3 Pro is official with 120Hz display, affordable





POCO has announced two new smartphones, the POCO F3 and the X3 Pro. Both of these phones are very attractive because they offer a lot, but they don’t cost much. That is what we have come to expect from POCO.

POCO F3 offers 120Hz display, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS3.1 storage and more

The phone is a bit powerful, so let’s get things started with POCO F3. The phone includes a rear camera housing similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 as far as the design is concerned. The central display camera hole is also included in the phone along with a flat display and a thin bezel.

This handset features a 6.67 inch fullHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with MEMC.

The Snapdragon 870 fuels the phone and the device includes 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. It also comes with two nanoSIM card slots. Android 11 is pre-installed with MIUI 12.

With a 4,520mAh battery inside this phone, the device supports 33W wired charging. Here you will find stereo speakers, a side-facing fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster.

The 48 megapixel camera (Sony IMS582 sensor, f / 1.79 aperture) is the main camera for this phone. It comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f / 2.4 aperture) and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera (3 cm to 7 cm, f / 2.4 aperture).

A 20 megapixel unit (f / 2.4 aperture, 0.8um pixel size) is placed in the foreground. The device measures 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm and weighs 196 grams. Available in Arctic White, Night Black and Deep Ocean Blue. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants for this phone are priced at 349 ($ 415) and 399 ($ ​​475). Early bird prices are even lower.

POCO X3 Pro includes a large battery, a 48 megapixel main camera and more

The POCO X3 Pro has a circular camera housing on the back, a flat display on the front, and a display camera hole in the center. The phone also features a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The device includes a 6.67 inch full HD + panel, which is an LCD display. It’s still a 120Hz panel, but it doesn’t have MEMC. By the way, it is protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The Snapdragon 860 fuels this smartphone, and the device comes with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. Its storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

Android 11 comes pre-installed on the phone with the MIUI 12 skin. It contains two SIM card slots and I was considering a hybrid setup here. The second SIM card slot can be used to expand storage.

Includes a 5,160mAh battery and 33W fast wired charging. The phone is drip-proof (IP53 certified) and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. Stereo speakers are also part of the package.

The 48-megapixel main camera (Sony iMX582 sensor, f / 1.79 aperture) is supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit (119 degree FoV, f / 2.2 aperture). Like the 2-megapixel macro camera (1.75um pixel size, f / 2.4 aperture), the 2-megapixel depth camera is also part of the package.

Both devices will be available soon

The phone measures 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm and weighs 215 grams. This handset is available in phantom black, frost blue and metal bronze colours. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are priced at 249 ($ 296) and 299 ($ ​​356), respectively. Early bird prices are even lower. Both phones will be available soon.

