What’s New in Online Travel: Google has once again adopted organic search and eliminated hotel listing fees. Kayak plans to open a hotel in Miami Beach. Celtales is on the road to becoming a travel powerhouse | Foster Garvey PC





This week’s update features several articles about last week’s leading online travel newsmakers Google and Kayak. pleasant.

Google again adopted organic search and abolished hotel listings (“TripAdvisor’s new subscription service edging the company towards online travel agency status”, March 7, 2021, Skift Travel News Via) (Subscription may be required) (“Google will abolish hotel booking rates Link”, March 8, 2021, via Phoenix Wire) (“Google will cost hotels and resellers” Lower to list rate with price comparison search “, March 8, 2021, via Skift Travel News) (subscription may be required) (“Video: What Google overhauls hotel booking ads really makes sense. ” , Via Phocus Wire, March 9, 2021) Was it a response to the rollout of Tripadvisor Plus, a recently announced “free” subscription program by Tripadvisor? Perhaps it was a response to many antitrust claims filed against Google by the US Department of Justice and the State Attorney General late last year. Or is it just Google’s next step towards global dominance (or at least hotel metasearch dominance)? Regardless of the reason behind the change, Google’s recent announcement was a surprise to many. While the industry continues to analyze the importance of change (see multiple stories linked above), Google has two new organic slots / links (of four paid slots) when users search for accommodation. Below) is added to the search results at a specific location. Two new slots are available free of charge at participating hotels, online travel agencies, or other booking sites. According to Google, these empty slot rankings are based on algorithms that take into account price, CTR, and landing page experience, but not on existing business relationships with Google or payments to Google. The link itself will continue to be provided via feeds from partners such as hotels, online travel agencies and integrated partners. Who said search engine optimization (SEO) is dead?

Kayak Partners with Lifehouse to Enter Brick and Mortal Hotel Business (“Kayak Opens Its Own Hotel on Miami Beach”, March 9, 2021, via Booking Holdings) Industry analysts say this is an online travel platform We have been discussing whether to adventure by. For ownership or operation of a physical store. Airbnb tossed this idea in 2017 (does anyone remember “Niddo powered by Airbnb”?), But eventually abandoned it. Last week, Booking Holdings’ metasearch brand Kayak announced a partnership with management company rookie Lifehouse, applying Kayak’s user base and technology to traditional accommodation operations. The first hotel born from the partnership, Kayak Miami Beach (www.kayakmb.com), is scheduled to open on April 11, 2021. Kayaking contributes while Lifehouse manages the operation of the hotel and the guest experience within the hotel. The hotel’s in-house system, including integration with cloud-based asset management systems, wireless locks, and distribution channel management. According to Kayak, the hotel will act as a “design lab” that will allow kayaks to develop and improve accommodation technology for independent hotels.

If you don’t know Celtales yet (“Is investor Celtales on the road to becoming the next generation of travel power?” March 9, 2021 via Skift Travel News) (subscription required Why do you ask a question? Consider the following recent headlines about private equity firms.

Certares has invested $ 325 million in Tripadvisor’s parent company (March 2020).

Certares is participating in the debut of a $ 500 million travel-oriented blank check company (SPAC) (December 2020).

Certares is a co-sponsor with a $ 4.2 billion reorganization of Hertz pending (March 2021).

Certares has invested $ 47.6 million in convertible bonds issued by the controlling shareholder of a French travel agency (Wednesday, March 10, 2021).

This is in addition to the existing investment in Certares’ American Express Global Business Travel (joint venture partner) and ownership of the Travel Leaders Group. For more information on many of Certares’ travel-related investments, please visit the Certares website. Also, for those who read the latest mid-week update on Tripadvisor’s recently released subscription model, TripAdvisor Plus, a travel agency and aggregator owned by Certares, offers discounted wholesale to power Tripadvisor Plus. Provide inventory.

Other news:

Video: COVID-19 Travel Solution Health Passport and Next Steps On March 10, 2021, at the Phoenix Wire Pulse: Safer & Seamless event via PhocusWireDaon, Verifly Health Passport products and the broad travel industry discussed how to create a solution. To make it easier for consumers to travel again.

The hotel wants to take advantage of direct trends, how long is it? On March 8, 2021, the Phocus WireHotel giant seeks to promote a loyalty scheme to continue the benefits of direct bookings built beyond the pandemic.

Complex message in light of EU scrutiny by Booking Holdings CEO via Skift Travel News, March 12, 2021 (may require subscription) Booking Holdings CEO Glen Fogel has to convey a complex message Let’s think about it. We are the largest platform for supply and demand, “he advises regulators,” we are still very small in Europe. ” A contradictory story? It depends on how you see it.

A year after COVID, Italian hoteliers realize that Booking.com is not an enemy March 12, 2021 via Phocus Wire Last year at this point, the COVID-19 pandemic was crushing Italy. Blockade measures began in late February in northern municipalities and expanded nationwide by March 9, 2020. Around that time, Phocus Wire spoke with Florence-based hotel manager Giancarlo Carniani. The manager is the chairman of the Confederation of Hotels in the region, Confindustria Alberghi Firenze, and an analyst at Phocuswright. For Italy. At the time, Carniani and other Italian hoteliers told Booking.com that they also offered hotel reservation refunds to guests who had already agreed to accept future stay credits in lieu of cash. He said he was indignant.

